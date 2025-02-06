Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Just before the big awards weekend, the Gate Crashers have posted a full slate of predictions in all of the categories. We have no idea where the PGA or DGA will take this race. We do know that the Critics Choice awards are tomorrow and those ballots likely won’t reflect the current race because they were delayed due to the fires. It will be interesting to see how that goes anyway.

I’ll be writing up a Critics Choice preview later today.

These predictions might serve as a marker for what we all thought just before everything changed. Or not. Our individual predictions are at the site.

These are the general consensus right now and yes, Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet are tied (I am the only one predicting Ralph Fiennes).