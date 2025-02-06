Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

A while back I said that the reason Sean Baker’s Anora resonated so deeply right now revolves around Baker himself, as an uncompromising, inventive and fiercely independent filmmaker at a time when the purity of the form has been buried under so many things, from the dogma that has overtaken Hollywood, to the seduction of streaming as a safe haven for artists, to the use of AI and major IPs. He has tried to stay true to the form, to the art and to the characters whose stories he wishes to tell.

That is a hell of an Oscar story if only that story could be told. Well, now it has been with Neon’s brilliant new featurette:

Finally, it’s time for Sean Baker to take a bow for such an uncompromising career – it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

And speaking of staying true to the form, Chris Gore and Film Threat held their alternative awards ceremony that awards films that they believe are also independent, daring, creative and don’t fit inside the ideologically driven world of what the independent film awards have become. Like Baker, these guys are doing it purely for the love of movies and not for any other reason.

In case you missed it, here is the video of the event:

Here are their nominees and winners:

Film Threat’s Award This! Announces 2024 Winners

Award This! In its 6th Year Honored Indie Filmmakers In-Person on February 2nd, 2025 Watch It Now on YouTube

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Film Threat’s Award This! has become a unique voice for indie film and an annual industry staple. An event with a mission — to champion independent films across a multitude of diverse categories to bring awareness to the growing number of exceptional indies available on DVD, VOD, and streaming services. Film Threat recognizes these films each year with a ceremony hosted by actors, comedians and critics, and the celebration continues at a huge afterparty. See the list of award winners below and watch it on now on YouTube here.

The Award This! nominees were selected from over 2,000 indie films reviewed by Film Threat in 2023/2024. Award This! returned for its sixth year and took place at the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, California on Sunday, February 2nd . Next year’s Award This! will take place on January 31st, 2026.

Film Threat’s Award This! show can also be seen on YouTube now here. Film Threat’s Award This! is the only award show where the general public may attend by simply buying a ticket. (Try getting tickets to the Oscars!)

The nominating board of Award This! is comprised of the staff of Film Threat’s editors and critics which number 30+ worldwide along with an advisory board of media figures and independent film luminaries. And now, may we present the Award This! 2024 winners below.

Award This! Film About Movies or Filmmaking

A Disturbance in the Force

Boutique: To Preserve And Collect – WINNER!

Chasing Chasing Amy

Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story

The Last Movie Ever Made

Masters of The Grind

Award This! Music Documentary

Art Dealers – WINNER!

Freestyle 101: Hip Hop History – WINNER!

Karen Carpenter: Starving For Perfection

Lee Fields: Faithful Man

Squaring The Circle: The Story of Hipgnosis

What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat And Tears

Award This! Socially Relevant Documentary

American Homeboy – WINNER!

Americonned

Great White Summer

Lead and Copper

Queen of the Deuce

Understanding Autism

Award This! Pop Culture Documentary

A Disturbance in the Force

Boutique: To Preserve And Collect

The Donn Of Tiki

Driven: The Tony Pearson Story

Holy Frit – WINNER!

Scooter LaForge: A Life Of Art

Award This! Unreal Outsiders Documentary

Americonned

Chasing Chasing Amy

Married to Comics

Masters of the Grind – WINNER!

Pencils Vs. Pixels

Scooter LaForge: A Life Of Art

BEST DOCUMENTARY

A Disturbance in the Force – WINNER!

Award This! Indie Sci-Fi

Bleak Terminus

Hemisphere

Restore Point

Space Command Redemption – WINNER!

The Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms – WINNER!

Things Will Be Different

Award This! Indie Horror

Abruptio

Hell’s Coming For You – WINNER!

Night of the Harvest

The Quantum Devil – WINNER!

Suitable Flesh

Wineville

Award This! Indie Comedy

Go West

Hundreds of Beavers

Lousy Carter

The Unexpecteds

The Last Movie Ever Made

Yaniv – WINNER!

Award This! Indie LGBTQ+ Themed Film

August at Twenty-two

Chasing Chasing Amy

Enter the Drag Dragon

She Is Conann

Unfix – WINNER!

The Way Out

Award This! Indie Animation

Ah My Goddess: Let’s Save Vic Morrow

Max Beyond

My Love Affair with Marriage – WINNER!

When Adam Changes (Adam Change Lentement)

Award This! Indie Action/Thriller

Bang Bang Betty: Valerie’s Revenge

Death Bitch

The Girl in the Trunk

Night Shift

Pizza Boy Rick – WINNER!

Roadkill

Award This! WTF Indie like “What the Fuck is This Movie Even?

Abruptio – WINNER!

Night of the Killer Bears

Serial Rabbit 7: Critical Rabbit Theory

Spirit Riser – WINNER!

Surfer: Teen Confronts Fear

Worm Pornography

Award This! Indie Romance

A Rocky Mountain Affair

Don’t Say It

Good Bad Things – WINNER!

Molli and Max in the Future

Peak Season

The Burning Season

Award This! Indie Drama

Good Bad Things

The Long Game

Peak Season

Seagrass

Unfix

What Did Deborah Do – WINNER!

Award This! Indie Made for Less Than the Contents of an Oscar Gift Bag (Under $100K)

Oscar’s

Death Bitch – WINNER

Cop vs Killer

The Kingfish 2

Serial Rabbit 7: Critical Rabbit Theory – WINNER!

Straight Through Crew

Best Short

Jane Austen’s Period Drama – WINNER!

Best Director

Director of Abruptio

Evan Marlowe

Best Directress

Directress of Wineville

Brande Roderick

Indie Movie of the Year

Hundreds of Beavers

