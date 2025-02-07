Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

This year’s Oscar race is the blind leading the blind. I see it as a Ponzi scheme that has now collapsed entirely. The bottom has dropped out. No one has seen most of the movies. If anything, a growing number of people actively detest Hollywood and the Oscars. The bloggers and critics just keep their heads down, roll those ads, and pretend it’s business as usual. Then they wipe their chins and walk away. Well, I hope that this year serves as a lesson to Hollywood. But to quote Citizen Kane, they’re going to need more than one lesson and they’re going to get more than one lesson.

Okay but all is not lost. Let’s try to put a positive spin on it. Is there one? Well, no. It’s a funeral march to doomsday. The end of everything. Okay, maybe it isn’t quite that bad. I’m sure it will get better. Right? To quote the movie The Edge, “How sick is he?” “Well, he’d have to get better to die.” I don’t even know where to start with this mess but all I do know is that the Critics Choice Awards are tonight – and I imagine there will be a lot of Trump jokes just to remind the entire country that Hollywood still exists inside of its insulated utopia. What else are going to do? Be nice? Either way, we’ll see how it goes and maybe we’re in for some surprises. I have never lived through a year like this in my entire life, let alone in the 25 years I’ve been covering the Oscars.

The rise and fall of Emilia Perez (for the stupidest reason) have spared the Academy and Hollywood the even worse humiliation of that film claiming the top prize. Everyone should be called out for escorting the race through the season just to manufacture, not make, history. It came at the expense of better performances and exposed Hollywood for what it has become: a virtue-signaling ritual. But far worse than anything Karla Sofia Gascon could have said or done, the way the industry — and Netflix — has treated her. It is chilling to watch them un-person someone in real time. Turns out, if you are a living virtue signal used as a prop to make those in Hollywood feel GOOD you’d better be fully schooled in the correct-think and correct-speak of the progressive left. Your identity alone won’t save you.

What would have happened if everyone just shrugged it off? Then what? Then we’d living through normal life but normal life was abandoned like a stray hubcap miles ago. What a mess. I don’t think the Good People of the Left realize what a mess it actually is, how their entire apparatus has just been exposed as a Bernie Madoff-style house of cards. Imagine an industry tasked with telling great stories or jokes without the ability to speak freely without worrying that they’ll be exposed, found out, targeted and shunned.

How gross it all is, truly. We’re just people, folks. We’re not gods. Hopefully, this leads to lessons learned all around and big changes made. Rebuild it listening to the free market, inviting the public back in, making movies for normal people instead of movies that continually gross them out, weird them out, and take them places they don’t want to go. Save yourselves.

To get good movies back, we need free thought and a general easing up on strident authoritarianism. But if we do get them back, the rest will follow. Award shows will be better. There will be more money for the bloggers and the Penske empire. Everyone wins.

So now we will wait to see what movies the Directors Guild, all 15,000 members, and the Producers Guild, all 8,000 members, will choose at the best of the year. I have no idea how it will go because this year’s race feels like 2020, only without Chloe Zhao as the “woman of color” everyone can rally around. That might have been Emilia Perez but now? Who knows.

Over at The Contending, Clarence Moye predicts that The Brutalist will win the Critics Choice tonight for Picture and Director. He also predicts it will win over the 15,000 DGA members on Saturday. For the PGA, he is predicting Conclave to take it, in a bit of an upset. Here are his predictions for Critics Choice:

Picture: The Brutalist

Actor: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Actress: Mikey Madison, Anora

Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Ensemble: Emilia Pérez

Director: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Original Screenplay: Sean Baker, Anora

Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan, Conclave

Cinematography: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Production Design: Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist

Editing: Marco Costa, Challengers

Costume Design: Paul Tazewell, Wicked

Hair and Makeup: The Substance

Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

Animated Feature: The Wild Robot

Foreign Language Film: Emilia Pérez

Song: “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez

Score: Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

If The Brutalist was a slightly better movie, I’d be right there predicting it too, but I’ve seen it three times, and though it’s impressive – I’m still not sure it is a satisfying movie a large consensus will go for. Maybe. There’s just one problem—the movie itself. The Brutalist feels like a critic’s movie to me, and those are hard to win on the larger consensus votes, although Alfonso Cuaron did it with ROMA. So perhaps that’s right. I don’t feel connected in any way to this year’s Oscar race beyond the two movies I think are good enough to win: Anora and Conclave. I am disturbed from a stats perspective that The Brutalist does not have either the SAG ensemble or an ACE Editing nomination. Only 1917 didn’t have that and still won the PGA. I know stats are meant to be broken, but in this case, with that cast of actors, it seems odd that it didn’t land at SAG.

I look at audience review comments like this:

I appreciated its ambition, but it is like the kinds of movies made at Netflix that could use a disciplined edit—cut it down a bit, lose scenes that feel repetitive, etc. Does that mean it won’t win? Not. You should not listen to me, especially this year.

I stick to Anora because I feel that the movies on offer are feel-good. Conclave is, too, if people would give it a chance and realize what the movie is about. But as Clarence points out, Edward Berger does not receive an Oscar nomination. But then again, if you look at the ROMA year, you see that split between director and picture. Conclave could do what Green Book did—MAYBE.

Let’s just travel over to the fascists at Gold Derby and see what they’re picking. It’s wall-to-wall Brady Corbet for The Brutalist. If I was still over there, I’d be the only one predicting Sean Baker for Anora and perhaps the only one getting it wrong.

DGA Prediction

Sasha Stone–Sean Baker, Anora

Scott Kernen–Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

PGA Prediction

Sasha Stone–Anora

Scott Kernen–The Brutalist

I do not expect to be right, but I am not able to accurately predict this year because it is very off. And even if we come out of this weekend with a consensus, we can’t be 100% sure that it will be the same consensus at the Oscars because things are so crazy right now.

My No Guts, No Glory for DGA is: James Mangold for A Complete Unknown and for PGA, the same thing: A Complete Unknown. We’ll see if it goes that way. It would be funny.

Current Oscar predictions just before the wild weekend:

Best Picture

1. Anora

2. Conclave

3. The Brutalist

4. A Complete Unknown

5. Wicked

6. Dune: Part Two

7. Nickel Boys

8. The Substance

9. I’m Still Here

10. Emilia Pérez

Directing

1. Anora, Sean Baker

2. The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

3. A Complete Unknown, James Mangold

4. The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

5. Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

Actress In A Leading Role

1. Demi Moore, The Substance

2. Mikey Madison, Anora

3. Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

4. Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

5. Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Actor In A Leading Role

1. Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

2. Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

3. Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

4. Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

5. Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress In A Supporting Role

1. Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

2. Ariana Grande, Wicked

3. Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

4. Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

5. Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Actor In A Supporting Role

1. Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

2. Yura Borisov, Anora

3. Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

4. Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

5. Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Writing (Original Screenplay)

1. A Real Pain

2. The Brutalist

3. Anora

4. September 5

5. The Substance

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

1. Conclave

2. Nickel Boys

3. A Complete Unknown

4. Sing Sing

5. Emilia Pérez

International Feature Film

Brazil, I’m Still Here

Denmark, The Girl With The Needle

Germany, The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Latvia, Flow

France, Emilia Pérez

Animated Feature Film

1. Flow

2. The Wild Robot

3. Inside Out 2

4. Memoir Of A Snail

5. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Documentary Feature Film

1. Sugarcane

2. Black Box Diaries

3. No Other Land

4. Porcelain War

5. Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat

Cinematography

1. The Brutalist

2. Nosferatu

3. Dune: Part Two

4. Emilia Pérez

5. Maria

Film Editing

1. Conclave

2. Wicked

3. Anora

4. The Brutalist

5. Emilia Pérez

Music (Original Score)

1. The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

2. Conclave, Volker Bertelmann

3. Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol And Camille,

4. Wicked, John Powell And Stephen Schwartz

5. The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers

Production Design

1. The Brutalist

2. Wicked

3. Dune: Part Two

4. Nosferatu

5. Conclave

Costume Design

1. Wicked

2. Nosferatu

3. Conclave

4. Gladiator Ii

5. A Complete Unknown

Sound

1. Wicked, Simon Hayes

2. Dune: Part Two

3. A Complete Unknown

4. The Wild Robot

5. Emilia Pérez

Makeup And Hairstyling

1. The Substance

2. A Different Man

3. Emilia Pérez

4. Nosferatu

5. Wicked

Visual Effects

1. Dune: Part Two

2. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

3. Alien: Romulus

4. Better Man

5. Wicked

Live Action Short Film

1. Anuja

2. I’m Not A Robot

3. A Lien

4. The Last Ranger

5. The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Animated Short Film

1. Wander To Wonder

2. Beautiful Men

3. In The Shadow Of The Cypress

4. Magic Candies

5. Yuck!

Documentary Short Film

1. Instruments Of A Beating Heart

2. Death By Numbers

3. I Am Ready, Warden

4. Incident

5. The Only Girl In The Orchestra

Music (Original Song)

1. Like A Bird, From Sing Sing

2. The Journey, From The Six Triple Eight

3. El Mal, From Emilia Pérez

4. Mi Camino, From Emilia Pérez

5. Never Too Late, From Elton John: Never Too Late