Here you go – how it all shook down. The three winners are competing for the Oscars too. Tough call between these three for the win. How does Nosferatu not win this? Well, because Wicked might.
Excellence in Contemporary Film
- Conclave – Lisy Christl, CDG
Excellence in Period Film
- Nosferatu – Linda Muir, Costume Designer
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
- Wicked – Paul Tazewell, Costume Designer, CDG
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
- Dune: Prophecy: The Hidden Hand – Bojana Nikitovic, Costume Designer
Excellence in Short Form Design
- Can’t B Broken: Beyoncé: Verizon – Shiona Turini, Costume Designer, CDG
Excellence in Contemporary Television
- Hacks: Just for Laughs – Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, CDG
Excellence in Period Television
- SHŌGUN: Ladies of the Willow World – Carlos Rosario, Costume Designer, CDG
Excellence in Costume Illustration
- SHŌGUN – James Casey Holland, CDG Illustrator
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
- The Masked Singer: Who Can it Be Now? – Steven Norman Lee, Co-Costume Designer, CDG & Luke D’Alessandro, C–Costume Designer, CDG