Here you go – how it all shook down. The three winners are competing for the Oscars too. Tough call between these three for the win. How does Nosferatu not win this? Well, because Wicked might.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Conclave – Lisy Christl, CDG

Excellence in Period Film

Nosferatu – Linda Muir, Costume Designer

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Wicked – Paul Tazewell, Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Dune: Prophecy: The Hidden Hand – Bojana Nikitovic, Costume Designer

Excellence in Short Form Design

Can’t B Broken: Beyoncé: Verizon – Shiona Turini, Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Hacks: Just for Laughs – Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Period Television

SHŌGUN: Ladies of the Willow World – Carlos Rosario, Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Costume Illustration

SHŌGUN – James Casey Holland, CDG Illustrator

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television