BEST PICTURE

Anora

BEST COMEDY

A Real Pain

Deadpool & Wolverine

BEST DIRECTOR

Jon M. Chu – Wicked

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

BEST ACTRESS

Demi Moore – The Substance

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Conclave

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Peter Straughan – Conclave

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Wild Robot

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Emilia Pérez

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu

BEST EDITING

Marco Costa – Challengers

BEST SCORE

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Paul Tazewell – Wicked

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin – The Substance

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two

BEST SONG

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

Shōgun

Best Comedy Series

Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Liev Schreiber, The Perfect Couple

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Moeka Hoshi, Shōgun

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Best Movie Made for Television

Rebel Ridge

Best Foreign Language Series

Squid Game

Best Animated Series

X-Men ’97

Best Talk Show

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.

Best Comedy Special

Ali Wong: Single Lady