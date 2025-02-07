Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

The idea of seeing Cynthia Erivo perform live is so great it almost makes this year seem worth it. I can’t help but note the irony, however, an irony no one in Hollywood or who covers Hollywood will ever see. They misunderstand the message of this film because they see everything through the prism of race, gender and identity. But Wicked isn’t about that. It is about standing apart and being accused (and exiled) as a witch. This makes Wicked the second film, along with Conclave, that is accidentally about the things Hollywood and those who cover Hollywood can’t face about themselves.

The lyrics to Defying Gravity remind me of what happened in the 25 years I’ve covered the Oscars and how my own desire to speak up and speak out turned me into a witch. In the ongoing phantasmagoria of the Left, they believe that the animals in Wicked are the migrants that Trump is now deporting. And that it’s somehow dangerous to oppose such an action. Um, yeah, okay. Live in that lie if you want but you miss the point of Wicked – which is about witch hunts. So, I love the movie and I love the song and I love them both because they resonate for me at a time of witch hunts that almost everyone in Hollywood now participates in.

This will help boost ratings. At least it will bring in the Wicked fans who were locked out when it was announced that the Oscars would not have live performances. This helps bring in some viewers, and with the Timothee Chalamet fans, they might bring in even more. They really should enlist Julian Sewell as Paloma Diamond, at least to do a remote. That would bring in the millions of TikTok users involved in this hilarious story. The nominations video has 4.5 million views already.

Defy gravity and ignore the people who say it’s “offensive.” It isn’t. It’s hilarious. Of course no one watching the Oscars would know what it was about but TikTok users most certainly would. For Your Consideration, Oscars.