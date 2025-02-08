Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

DGA:

Sean Baker, Anora

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev for Documentary Feature for Porcelain War

Steven Zaillian wins the DGA Award for Limited Series for Ripley.

Frederick E.O. Toye wins the DGA Award for Dramatic Series for Shōgun.

PGA:

Animated Feature: The Wild Robot

Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story wins for Documentary Motion Picture

Comedy Series: “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

The nominees for DGA:

Jaques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

First-Time Theatrical Feature Film

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Megan Park, My Old Ass

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Halfdan Ullmann Tondel, Armand

Sean Wang, Didi

The Producers Guild Nominees

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Wicked

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Flow

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Bad Sisters

The Diplomat

Fallout

Shogun

Slow Horses

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Baby Reindeer

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Carry On

The Greatest Night in Pop

The Killer

Rebel Ridge

Unfrosted

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30

Conan O’Brien Must Go

The Jinx – Part Two

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces

Welcome to Wrexham

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Ali Wong: Single Lady

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Gaucho Gaucho

Mediha

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa”

Porcelain War”

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” — WINNER

We Will Dance Again”