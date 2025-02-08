DGA:
Sean Baker, Anora
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev for Documentary Feature for Porcelain War
Steven Zaillian wins the DGA Award for Limited Series for Ripley.
Frederick E.O. Toye wins the DGA Award for Dramatic Series for Shōgun.
PGA:
Animated Feature: The Wild Robot
Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story wins for Documentary Motion Picture
Comedy Series: “Hacks” (HBO/Max)
The nominees for DGA:
Jaques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
First-Time Theatrical Feature Film
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Megan Park, My Old Ass
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Halfdan Ullmann Tondel, Armand
Sean Wang, Didi
The Producers Guild Nominees
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Wicked
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Flow
Inside Out 2
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Bad Sisters
The Diplomat
Fallout
Shogun
Slow Horses
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Baby Reindeer
Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Carry On
The Greatest Night in Pop
The Killer
Rebel Ridge
Unfrosted
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30
Conan O’Brien Must Go
The Jinx – Part Two
STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
Welcome to Wrexham
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Ali Wong: Single Lady
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
Gaucho Gaucho
Mediha
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa”
Porcelain War”
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” — WINNER
We Will Dance Again”