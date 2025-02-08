Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

After all that, Sean Baker wins. Wow. Amazing.

DGA:

Sean Baker, Anora

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev for Documentary Feature for Porcelain War

Steven Zaillian wins the DGA Award for Limited Series for Ripley.

Frederick E.O. Toye wins the DGA Award for Dramatic Series for Shōgun.

The nominees for DGA:

Jaques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

First-Time Theatrical Feature Film

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Megan Park, My Old Ass

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Halfdan Ullmann Tondel, Armand

Sean Wang, Didi