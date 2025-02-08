After all that, Sean Baker wins. Wow. Amazing.
DGA:
Sean Baker, Anora
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev for Documentary Feature for Porcelain War
Steven Zaillian wins the DGA Award for Limited Series for Ripley.
Frederick E.O. Toye wins the DGA Award for Dramatic Series for Shōgun.
The nominees for DGA:
Jaques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
First-Time Theatrical Feature Film
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Megan Park, My Old Ass
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Halfdan Ullmann Tondel, Armand
Sean Wang, Didi