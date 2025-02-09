Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Gather round, Oscarwatchers, and let mama tell you a story. It’s a story about a game called Oscarwatching, one I started 25 years ago. I wasn’t the only person predicting the Oscars. Plenty of people did it back then, in print, and a few were starting to migrate online. But the game of watching the race from start to finish, reporting on every twist and turn from the beginning of the year to the end, that is what I invented. It was fun for a long time. And then it wasn’t so fun. The money controlled too much of it and the corporate monopolies have taken what was left. I started in 1999 with Gladiator winning Best Picture and here we are, with what might be the last season of this site, when Gladiator II could not even get nominated. Everything that happened in between is the rise and fall of a once-mighty empire.

So this was one of the years I called the race right. None of the pundits will give me any credit for that but you, dear readers, you were here so you know. Had they not benched me from Gold Derby, I’d have been the ONLY pundit who did call it right. All of them — ALL OF THEM — called it wrong.

And when I say all, I mean ALL:

A very small handful at least had Sean Baker at number 2. Since I have been unpersoned by the Good People of the Left, they would not have paid any attention to what I was saying or read anything I was writing. The problem with Gold Derby, and I know from the years I used to participate, is that it is really hard to go against the consensus. They’re not always wrong. They get the Emmys exactly right. But calling this moment when Anora takes the lead the way King’s Speech or The Hurt Locker took the lead probably requires having lived through many years just like this one.

It isn’t that I’m always right about the Oscar race. This year felt particularly confusing and hard to predict. But in the end, the reason I called Anora right and never really wavered — though there was a brief moment where I thought Emilia Perez might win (and lucky for all involved, it won’t) –is that in a confusing year like this one, where it’s impossible to detect a consensus, you have to rely on the film themselves. And whether you call that part of it right comes down to personal taste. How well do you like the movies that everyone else will like? Sometimes, as with The Departed or No Country for Old Men, I have gotten lucky. Other times, not so much, as with The Social Network.

First, we should say, does this mean it’s 100% that Sean Baker and Anora win the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director? Most likely yes. Is there a tiny chance for an upset? There always is. BUT as I’ve been saying for a while now, it comes down to the movies themselves. If a movie like Anora can win this many people over — thousands — then it’s a safe bet it goes all of the way. The only slight bump in the road could come from a last-minute rally for Conclave, should it win at BAFTA. But it doesn’t feel like this race is particularly close at the moment. There just isn’t time to rebuild a consensus vote from the one we have. SAG won’t hold its awards until after Oscar ballots are turned in.

I have written many pieces on why Anora was still the frontrunner despite the Golden Globes. The main reason comes down to stats. They’re not always reliable, but The Brutalist missing out on both SAG ensemble and the ACE Eddie was telling, at least to me. We have this idea that stats don’t matter and that can be true, they are the only measure of a consensus vote we have heading into the race. So the question then becomes not so much how did I, and a small handful of others, get it right when nearly 100% of the Gold Derby “experts” and everyone else get it so wrong?

They were dealing with bad information. The first is that the Golden Globes can be trusted. As I’ve been pointing out, not only have they always been hit and miss, but they are now a group owned by Penske Media – who also owns Gold Derby, Deadline, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Indiewire, and Rolling Stone. They doubled their membership to 300 of mostly international voters. Given that, some might still think The Brutalist could Braveheart its way to a win in the final act. The only reason I wouldn’t go there is the movie itself. Just as Anora and Conclave are the strongest in the lineup, The Brutalist, as ambitious as it is, is a hard sit. It’s a hard sit for anyone, let alone thousands of people voting on these awards. Thousands.

Golden Globes–300

Critics Choice–600

DGA–16,000

PGA–8,000

SAG–150,000

Oscars–10,000

So why not A Complete Unknown? A better question would be why Timothee Chalamet isn’t winning awards. He should be able to beat Adrien Brody if A Complete Unknown is strong enough to win Best Picture. I guess you could say the same thing about Mikey Madison – but it was coming into the race with the wind at its back after having won the Palme d’Or in Cannes, and Madison did not win there, so clearly, the credit was being given to Baker as a director. The Brutalist won Director at Venice and at the Golden Globes, which would have set up the film to do the big split, as with Green Book and ROMA. That didn’t happen and ultimately, it comes down to the movies themselves.

What do we know about The Brutalist? It’s three hours long and meanders. It’s also depressing at a time when almost everyone wants to turn the page on misery and reach toward the light. You can compare this year to 1977, if you’d like. Feminism was on the wane, yet the Best Pictures (except for Star Wars) weren’t exactly uplifting. What was uplifting? Annie Hall. It was funny. It didn’t take itself too seriously. For a country just a few years away from Ronald Reagan and the Big Chill, you could probably feel that pendulum swinging just like it’s swinging now.

The Goodbye Girl (uplifting but hokey)

The Turning Point (depressing)

Julia (depressing)

Star Wars (too genre-y)

Annie Hall – the porridge was just right.

Woody Allen won for the same reason Sean Baker will win, or probably will win. It’s a body of work award. It’s a “we appreciate your career dedicated to making artful, experimental, original FILMS, and this is finally your moment to collect the well-deserved accolades).

You can dig deeper if you want to go into the psychology of now. Films like A Real Pain, The Brutalist and September 5 are pro-Israel when many of the LA hipster types are not, lest we forget Jonathan Glazer’s win last year. While it might not impact the entire consensus, it is enough to throw it off, especially on a preferential ballot. You can call that anti-semitism if you’d like; it’s not an unusual thing in Hollywood historically, despite how the Academy has traditionally been defined.

A Complete Unknown is not a positive movie. It isn’t the Hero’s Journey like Anora is.

The Hero’s Journey is a story all humans respond to and is the spine for most of your favorite films, whether you know it or not. Our Anora comes from the ordinary world, is thrust into the special world, goes through an ordeal, and returns to the ordinary world completely changed. If you don’t know what Anora is about – I’ll explain it for you. As a sex worker, Ani must always be NICE to all of the patrons. She gives them whatever they want. She becomes whatever they need. When she tries to get something for herself — marrying a rich prick with a big house and a fantasy life — she is punished by the universe. Not you, young lady. You can’t have this. What do you think this is, Pretty Woman? And as reality sets in, we see the real Ani. She’s tough. She’s crass. She’s a survivor, and she gives no fucks. Not one single fuck. The real Ani is a fighter because all sex workers have to be. They are made of tough stuff.

The beauty of this story is the one guy who likes Ani as she is. He likes the real her. And throughout the movie, he offers her kind gestures. He gives her a scarf to keep her warm. He helps her sleep. He offers her vodka. And he steals back the engagement ring, setting her up for life. Ani is lost as to how to relate to this person because her relationships are only transactional. So she figures I’ll pay him back by having sex with him. And because Sean Baker is a genius — all we hear in the background are the wiper blades going back and forth, back and forth, to remind us that this is Ani’s life as a sex worker – back and forth from fake nice to herself. It’s just such a brilliant ending. I had a feeling that ending would win this movie Best Picture.

A film is always judged on its ending. The Brutalist has a great ending too but it takes too long to get there. Wicked’s ending is phenom but it is just half of the story. A Complete Unknown is every great thing that ever happened to Bob Dylan but it, too, feels like the beginning of the story. With Anora, there is deep satisfaction in how that movie ends. She relents. She makes a human connection. She releases her pain. Chef’s kiss, Sean Baker, Chef’s kiss.

But we can look at the stats, too, if you’d like. I wrote about it a while back. Only Anora and Conclave have all of the necessary stats. As you can see, no movie in the preferential ballot era has ever won Critics Choice + PGA + DGA and not won the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director.

We can fold in BAFTA a bit later, but all signs point to Conclave winning big there. So we’ll set that aside for the moment. Just remember this: emotion drives a consensus vote. Either that emotion is driven by the Woketopia and the need to “make history” for another huff of the crack pipe, or it’s driven by pure love of the characters. Despite how accomplished The Brutalist is, do people come away from that feeling LOVE? Not sure they do. The lesson of last night is simply this: in a year where everything is foggy and uncertain, look to the movies themselves to guide you.