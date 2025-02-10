We have our winners for the Big Three. I’m a little behind so if you have not written in to claim your prize, please do so with the subject “contest winner” in the email so I don’t miss it. Email to this link.
PGA
Those who scored perfectly at the PGA, getting Anora, The Wild Robot and Christopher Reeve:
Sy Mattina
Claudiu Cristian Dobre
Zachary Mayberry
Matthew Fischer
Jonghee Celeste Quispe
Jason Turer
Aaron Reichwald
And props to those who got Anora right, not many did:
Ryan Hess
Daniele Giovannoli
Cathy Ross
Lucas Prata Ferreira
Franck NESME
RAHUL Agarwal
David Evans
Derick Hamilton
Gena Fyodorov
Andrew Savage
Tatay Nipim
nick smith
Zachary Mroz
Jeff Mahoney
Jeremy Clark
Tom Kane
Hugo Rabbia
Felipe Braga
Fidel Roig
And for the DGA:
We did not have anyone who correctly predicted all three categories so no winners. These came closest with 2/3:
Claudio Macor
Ryan King
nick smith
Scott Kernen
Michael Meyers
Bruno Fuchs
Aam Mundari
John Speary
Ryan Hess
Sy Mattina
Nathan Saludares
Freddy Almonte
Lisa Hatzenbeller
Gustavo Cruz
Roberto Moreno
Jason Turer
Ruth Costello
Trish Mistric
Annie Paulannie
Eric M. Petillo
Michael Meyers
Andriy Azeev
Ryan Hess
michael navis
But here are props to those who got Sean Baker right:
Alex Usoltsev
Eduard Moldovan
Itchaya Malakul
Gena Fyodorov
Elias Benavidez
Michelle Snyder
Lucas Prata Ferreira
Franck NESME
The Critics Choice
We have two winners with the high score of 17:
Ilanno Monte
Jacob Fuller
Congratulations!