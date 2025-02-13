Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

One of our finest actors, Ralph Fiennes, is up for Best Actor at the BAFTAs. Voting has closed so this will not impact those awards. Most people expect Adrien Brody to continue his winning streak. If they are predicting anyone to break that streak it would be Timothee Chalamet and not Fiennes. But the thing is, Ralph Fiennes deserves it. Conclave leads the nominations there so if he’s going to win anywhere, he’ll win there.

A good omen was the London Film Critics Awards, where he beat both Brody and Chalamet to win it. They don’t have a pristine record with the Oscars, but it’s happened a few times, including Joaquin Phoenix for Joker most recently. Just as he’s never won an Oscar, he’s also never won a BAFTA, despite a 30 years span in nominations:

The BAFTA has an extraordinary match-up with the Oscars in terms of winning. The year before last, however, had Austin Butler winning for the Elvis but Brendan Fraser winning for The Whale at SAG and the Oscars. The SAG this year won’t happen until after Oscar ballots are turned in so what wins at the BAFTAs might influence Oscar voters. That’s if he wins.

Over at The Contending, David Phillips has written up a nice piece about Fiennes:

He goes through his entire body of work, movie by movie. As with this piece, it would have been a good thing before the ballots for BAFTA were turned in, but maybe it doesn’t matter. Maybe the Brits will want to award the film that leads their nominations with the guy on whose face the entire movie is centered. Fiennes work in Conclave is the best of his career, which is saying a lot.

Whether Fiennes will win or not, I do not know. I suppose Adrien Brody probably will.

In the Best Actress race, we have Demi Moore riding on star power and a good comeback story. The only problem for her is that, as with Lily Gladstone last year, she is not the singular star of The Substance. Margaret Qualley has as big of a part as Demi Moore. So it’s tricky there. It’s another question mark. By contrast, Mikey Madison IS the movie Anora. The entire thing revolves around her, it goes without saying.

Best Actress at BAFTA is not as strong of a match as Best Actor is. But I imagine if Mikey Madison wins there that ups her chances significantly to win the Oscar.

Then there is the problem for The Substance and whether or not people — men especially — can vibe with the last 20 minute of extreme, grotesque horror where Demi Moore ends up as gelatinous goo inching its way across the sidewalk to land on her star of fame. It’s hilarious, no doubt. She shows herself game for anything. She surely could win and if she does, she’ll win for this scene:

Mikey Madison, in my view, gives the performance of the year as Ani. It took me a while to see the parallels between Anora and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, not the animated version, but the original Victor Hugo story. Esmerelda is a name not unlike Anora. Igor is the Hunchback but he’s also Yura Borisov. He rescues her after she is chewed up and spit out by the wealthy oligarchs. As with most of Sean Baker’s work it is a commentary on class inequality. Anora has no power. She is at the lowest rung, which makes her easy to abuse and take advantage of. But she fights back — and survives.

This video essay by Broey Deschanel is probably the best I’ve seen explaining Anora — deep and thoughtful insight I have been missing from the Film Twitter hive mind and the pointless Oscar game:

That eternal ache of the Disney princess is also alive in the Hunchback of Notre Dame, it was for me anyway when I saw the black and white version as a kid. I feel like Anora stands out because it is not like the rest of the movies we see now, especially where women and love are concerned. What we get is nonstop barrage of female empowerment movies — the “you go girl” of it all and trust me, there is nothing more boring than a sentence that’s already been written.

The same reason Annie Hall stood out in 1977 from the pro-feminist movies in the lineup that year is why Anora stands out. That year was the last time all five Best Actress contenders were in Best Picture nominees. Baker’s film sees its female lead as a flawed person who might not always have the upper hand, just as Woody Allen did with Annie who comes of age as a self-possessed feminist, which turns him off because he liked her when she was unformed. But Annie Hall doesn’t condemn her. It shows she has evolved back to being a regular person again. Diane Keaton won for Annie Hall that year and Mikey Madison might win this year. She has manifested a film character we will never forget.

The rest of the BAFTA nominations might show how much they liked The Brutalist vs. how much they liked Conclave.

In the Best Picture race, I’m guessing Anora might not win. The reason is that the consensus became a public story just that weekend of the guilds. Prior to that, it looked like – to most people – that it would be The Brutalist or Emilia Perez. BAFTA voting ended February 11, two days ago, while the big guild weekend was February 8th. Did they wait until after that to vote or did they vote before? This is what we’ll find out.

In years past, they went with the movie that was riding the consensus before the big guilds switched the consensus — like Boyhood over Birdman, La La Land over Moonlight, etc. So that one is a toss-up. I’ll just keep predicting Anora because I haven’t been able to predict anything else, but Conclave, the Brutalist, and Emilia Perez could all win there.

Herewith, my predictions:

Best film

Anora – predicted winner

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave–alt

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave–predicted winner

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Mikey Madison – Anora–predicted winner

Demi Moore – The Substance–alt

Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun

Leading actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist–alt

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave–predicted winner

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Supporting actress

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist–alt

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez–predicted winner

Supporting actor

Yura Borisov – Anora–alt

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain–predicted winner

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Director

Anora – Sean Baker–predicted winner

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet–alt

Conclave – Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two – Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Hoard

Kneecap–predicted winner

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Film not in the English language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez–alt

I’m Still Here–predicted winner

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land–predicted winner

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story–alt

Will & Harper

Animated film

Flow–predicted winner

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot–alt

Children’s and family film

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl–predicted winner

The Wild Robot

Original screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain–alt

The Substance–predicted winner

Adapted screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave–predicted winner

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison–predicted winner

Nabhaan Rizwan

Original score

The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg–predicted winner

Conclave – Volker Bertelmann–alt

Emilia Pérez – Camille, Clément Ducol

Nosferatu – Robin Carolan

The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers

Casting

Anora–alt

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown–predicted winner

Conclave

Kneecap

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two–predicted winner

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu–alt

Costume design

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu–alt

Wicked–predicted winner

Editing

Anora–alt

Conclave–predicted winner

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Production design

The Brutalist–predicted winner

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked–alt

Make-up and hair

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu–alt

The Substance–predicted winner

Wicked

Sound

Blitz

Dune: Part Two–predicted winner

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked–alt

Special visual effects