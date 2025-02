Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

FEATURE FILM WINNERS:

BIG BUDGET FEATURE COMEDY

WICKED: PART I: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield. Associate Casting Director: Ryan Bernard Tymensky. Location Casting Director: Tamsyn Manson

BIG BUDGET FEATURE DRAMA

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN: Yesi Ramirez. Location Casting Directors: Rori Bergman, Karlee Fomalont. Location Associate Casting Director: Kate Sprance

ANIMATED FEATURE

THE WILD ROBOT: Christi Soper Hilt

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE (*NEW CATEGORY)

EMILIA PÉREZ: Carla Hool. Associate Casting Director: Susan Putnam

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT FEATURE COMEDY

MY OLD ASS: Douglas Aibel. Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT FEATURE DRAMA

CONCLAVE: Nina Gold, Martin Ware. Location Casting Director: Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani

LOW BUDGET FEATURE COMEDY OR DRAMA

JANET PLANET: Jessica Kelly

TELEVISION (SCRIPTED AND UNSCRIPTED), COMMERCIALS, SHORT FILM, SHORT FORM SERIES WINNERS:

FILM, FIRST RELEASED FOR TELEVISION OR STREAMING

THE IDEA OF YOU: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Associate Casting Director: Brian Sutow, Location Casting Directors: Chase Paris, Tara Feldstein Bennett

TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY

HACKS (S3): Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy, Associate Casting Director: AnnaMayworm

TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA SLOW HORSES (S3): Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Melissa Gethin Clarke

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY

PALM ROYALE: Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Associate Casting Directors: Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: DRAMA

SHŌGUN: Laura Schiff, Carrie Audino, Associate Casting Director: Chelsea Egozi, Location Casting Director: Kei Kawamura

LIMITED SERIES

BABY REINDEER: Nina Gold, Martin Ware

REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE (S16): Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED & UNSTRUCTURED

QUEER EYE (S8): Pamela Vallarelli, Quinn Fegan, Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais

LIVE ACTION CHILDREN & FAMILY SERIES

AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER (S1): Michael Nicolo, Anya Colloff, Michelle Olivia Tidwell, Location Casting Directors: Tiffany Mak, PoPing AuYeung, Amanda Mitchell

ANIMATED PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION

BLUE EYE SAMURAI (S1): Margery Simkin, Orly Sitowitz, Associate Casting Directors: Elizabeth Vitale, Jasmine Gutierrez

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES (New Category)

MONSIEUR SPADE: Olivia Scott-Webb, Constance Demontoy

SHORT FORM SERIES

COMMAND-Z: Carmen Cuba, Salvatore Schiavone

SHORT FILMS

THE ROOF: Candido Cornejo

COMMERCIAL

S NFL SUPER BOWL LVIII || BORN TO PLAY: Mawuko Kuadzi

THEATER WINNERS:

BROADWAY: COMEDY OR DRAMA

STEREOPHONIC: Alaine Alldaffer, Taylor Williams

BROADWAY: MUSICAL

THE OUTSIDERS: Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano

NEW YORK THEATER: COMEDY OR DRAMA

OH, MARY!: Henry Russell Bergstein

NEW YORK THEATER: MUSICAL

HERE WE ARE: Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Associate Casting Director: Geoff Josselson

LOS ANGELES THEATER

REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL: Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

REGIONAL THEATER

A STRANGE LOOP: Destiny Lilly

THEATER TOURS

MJ THE MUSICAL: Lindsay Levine, Rachel Hoffman