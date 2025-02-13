Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

First up, the Society of Composers and Lyricists Announce winners – this is the first sign, at least to me, that Emilia Perez has taken a hit in the Best Song category, or perhaps it’s time for Diane Warren to finally win:

*** THE 6TH ANNUAL SCL AWARDS® WINNERS (COMPLETE LIST) ***

SCL Awards® winners and nominees are judged and determined solely by member composers and songwriters.

Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film

Clement Ducol, Camille – ‘EMILIA PEREZ’ (Netflix)

Hans Zimmer – ‘DUNE: PART TWO’ (Warner Bros. Pictures / Legendary Pictures)

Harry Gregson-Williams – ‘GLADIATOR II’ (Paramount Pictures)

John Powell, Stephen Schwartz – ‘WICKED: PART 1’ (Universal Pictures)

WINNER: Kris Bowers – ‘THE WILD ROBOT’ (DreamWorks Animation)

Volker Bertelmann – ‘CONCLAVE’ (Focus Features)

Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film

Chris Bacon – ‘HERETIC’ (A24)

WINNER: Daniel Blumberg – ‘THE BRUTALIST’ (A24)

Dara Taylor – ‘MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS’ (Roberts Media)

Fabrizio Mancinelli – ‘HERE AFTER’ (Artina Films, ClaRo Productions, Fenix Entertainment, Hopscotch Pictures)

Heather McIntosh – ‘WINNER’ (Big Beach, One Community, Scythia Films, ShivHans Pictures)

Stephanie Economou – ‘THE BOOK OF JOBS’ (Bull’s Eye Entertainment, Rebellium Films)

Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production

Andrew Wyatt, Lykke Li, Miley Cyrus – “Beautiful That Way” (from ‘THE LAST SHOWGIRL’) (Utopia Media, High Frequency Entertainment, Pinky Promise, Detour, Digital Ignition Entertainment)

Bear McCreary – “Old Tom Bombadil” (from ‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER’) (Amazon MGM Studios in association with New Line Cinema / Prime Video)

Christopher Lennertz – “Let’s Put The Christ Back In Christmas” (from ‘THE BOYS’) (Prime Video)

WINNER: Diane Warren – “The Journey” (from ‘THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT’) (Netflix)

Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin, Andrew Watt – “Never Too Late” (from ‘ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE’) (Disney Branded Television, This Machine Filmworks, Rocket Entertainment)

Nicholas Britell, Steve McQueen, Taura Stinson – “Winter Coat” (from ‘BLITZ’) (Apple Original Films)

Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production

Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear – “Beyond” (from ‘MOANA 2’) (Disney)

Clement Ducol, Camille – “Mi Camino” (from ‘EMILIA PEREZ’) (Why Not Productions, Page 114, Pathé, France 2 Cinéma, Saint Laurent Productions)

Clement Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard – “El Mal” (from ‘EMILIA PEREZ’) (Why Not Productions, Page 114, Pathé, France 2 Cinéma, Saint Laurent Productions)

Lainey Wilson, Luke Dick, Shane McAnally – “Out of Oklahoma” (from ‘TWISTERS’) (Universal Pictures)

Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek – “Forbidden Road” (from ‘BETTER MAN’) (Paramount Pictures)

WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino – “Compress/Repress” (from ‘CHALLENGERS’) (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Original Title Sequence for a Television Production

Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba – ‘SHŌGUN’ (FX Network)

Blake Neely – ‘MASTERS OF THE AIR’ (Apple TV+)

Carlos Rafael Rivera – ‘GRISELDA’ (Netflix)

Danielle Ponder – ‘MANHUNT’ (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Jeff Toyne – ‘PALM ROYALE’ (Apple TV+)

Nami Melumad – ‘DREAM PRODUCTIONS’ (Pixar Animation Studios / Disney+)

Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production

WINNER: Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba – ‘SHŌGUN’ (FX Network)

Bear McCreary – ‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER’ (Amazon MGM Studios in association with New Line Cinema / Prime Video)

Blake Neely – ‘MASTERS OF THE AIR’ (Apple TV+)

David Fleming – ‘MR AND MRS SMITH’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

Finneas O’Connell – ‘DISCLAIMER’ (Apple TV+)

Jeff Toyne – ‘PALM ROYALE’ (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media

Gordy Haab – ‘INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE’ (Machine Games, Bethesda Studios, Lucasfilm Games)

Nainita Desai – ‘TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU’ (Surgent Studios, EA)

Wilbert Roget, II – ‘STAR WARS: OUTLAWS’ (Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft)

WINNER: Winifred Phillips – ‘WIZARDRY: PROVING GROUNDS OF THE MAD OVERLORD’ (Digital Eclipse)

David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent

WINNER: Andrea Datzman – ‘INSIDE OUT 2’ (Disney/Pixar Animation Studios)

Emily Rice – ‘BROKEN BIRD’ (Catalyst Studios, Mitchell-Brunt Films)

Katya Richardson – ‘MOTORCYCLE MARY’ (Breakwater Studios)

Nikhil Koparkar – ‘DEAD WHISPER’ (Howlin’ Hounds Pictures, Brothers Gran Productions)

Robin Carolan – ‘NOSFERATU’ (Focus Features)

Wei-San Hsu – ‘INVISIBLE NATION’ (100 Chapters Productions, Double Hope Films, Seine Pictures)

SCORE OF THE YEAR

• AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, music by Takeshi Furukawa

• HERE, music by Alan Silvestri

• THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER, music by Bear McCreary

• KENSUKE’S KINGDOM, music by Stuart Hancock

• THE WILD ROBOT, music by Kris Bowers

COMPOSER OF THE YEAR

• VOLKER BERTELMANN

• KRIS BOWERS

• ALEXANDRE DESPLAT

• BEAR MCCREARY

• JOHN POWELL

BREAKTHROUGH COMPOSER OF THE YEAR

• DANIEL BLUMBERG

• STEPHEN GALLAGHER

• MICK GIACCHINO

• LAURI PORRA

• WILBERT ROGET II

COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR

• “Battle for Eregion” from THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER, music by Bear McCreary

• “End Credits” from HERE, music by Alan Silvestri

• “Horizon Montage Begins/Closing Survey” from HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA – CHAPTER 1, music by John Debney

• “I Could Use A Boost” from THE WILD ROBOT, music by Kris Bowers

• “The Sun Yet Shines” from THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER, music by Bear McCreary

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A DRAMA FILM

• THE BRUTALIST, music by Daniel Blumberg

• CONCLAVE, music by Volker Bertelmann

• HERE, music by Alan Silvestri

• HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA – CHAPTER 1, music by John Debney

• YOUNG WOMAN AND THE SEA, music by Amelia Warner

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A COMEDY FILM

• THE 4:30 MOVIE, music by Bear McCreary

• BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE, music by Danny Elfman

• FLY ME TO THE MOON, music by Daniel Pemberton

• IF, music by Michael Giacchino

• PADDINGTON IN PERU, music by Dario Marianelli

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN ACTION/ADVENTURE FILM

• ARGYLLE, music by Lorne Balfe

• GLADIATOR II, music by Harry Gregson-Williams

• THE KILLER, music by Marco Beltrami

• THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE, music by Chris Benstead

• TWISTERS, music by Benjamin Wallfisch

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A FANTASY/SCIENCE FICTION FILM

• DUNE: PART TWO, music by Hans Zimmer

• GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE, music by Dario Marianelli

• KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES, music by John Paesano

• MEGALOPOLIS, music by Osvaldo Golijov

• WICKED, music by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A HORROR/THRILLER FILM

• ABIGAIL, music by Brian Tyler

• ALIEN: ROMULUS, music by Benjamin Wallfisch

• THE FIRST OMEN, music by Mark Korven

• NOSFERATU, music by Robin Carolan

• THE WATCHERS, music by Abel Korzeniowski

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN ANIMATED FILM

• DRAGONKEEPER, music by Arturo Cardelús

• KENSUKE’S KINGDOM, music by Stuart Hancock

• THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM, music by Stephen Gallagher

• THAT CHRISTMAS, music by John Powell

• THE WILD ROBOT, music by Kris Bowers

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A DOCUMENTARY

• CHURCHILL AT WAR, music by Jeff Danna

• ENDURANCE, music by Daniel Pemberton

• OUR LIVING WORLD, music by Pinar Toprak

• SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY, music by Ilan Eshkeri

• WHY DINOSAURS?, music by Raphaël Dargent

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR TELEVISION

• AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, music by Takeshi Furukawa

• COBRA KAI, music by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson

• THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER, music by Bear McCreary

• THE PENGUIN, music by Mick Giacchino

• WE WERE THE LUCKY ONES, music by Rachel Portman and Jon Ehrlich

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A VIDEO GAME OR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

• FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, music by Masashi Hamauzu and Mitsuto Suzuki

• INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE, music by Gordy Haab

• NORDIC ASHES: SURVIVORS OF RAGNAROK, music by Rubén Melià

• QUIDDITCH CHAMPIONS, music by Cris Velasco

• STAR WARS: OUTLAWS, music by Wilbert Roget II, Jon Everist, and Kazuma Jinnouchi

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A SHORT FILM

• AN ALMOST CHRISTMAS STORY, music by Daniel Hart

• CARMEN Y LA CUCHARA DE PALO [CARMEN AND THE WOODEN SPOON], music by Iván Palomares

• GO FOR GRANDMA, music by Fabrizio Mancinelli

• THE ICE CREAM MAN, music by Nami Melumad

• THE ONLY GIRL IN THE ORCHESTRA, music by Laura Karpman

BEST ARCHIVAL RELEASE

• BACKDRAFT, music by Hans Zimmer; album produced by Stéphane Humez; liner notes by Kaya Savas; album art direction by Kay Marshall (Intrada)

• DINOSAUR, music by James Newton Howard; album produced by Douglass Fake, James Newton Howard, and Jim Weidman; liner notes by Tim Grieving; album art direction by Kay Marshall, John Blas, and Karen De Jong (Intrada)

• ELLIOT GOLDENTHAL: MUSIC FOR FILM, music by Elliot Goldenthal; the Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra cond. Dirk Brossé; album produced by Thomas Van Parys for Film Fest Gent; liner notes by Elliot Goldenthal and Thomas Van Parys; album art direction by Stuart Ford (WSA/Silva)

• JERRY GOLDSMITH AT THE GENERAL ELECTRIC THEATER, music by Jerry Goldsmith; the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra cond. Leigh Phillips; album produced by Leigh Phillips; liner notes by Yavar Moradi; album art direction by Kay Marshall, Stéphane Coëdel, and Joe Sikoryak (Intrada)

• MOONRAKER, music by John Barry; album produced by Neil S. Bulk; liner notes by Jon Burlingame; album art direction by Dan Goldwasser (La-La Land)

• THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA, music by Dimitri Tiomkin; the Royal Scottish National Orchestra cond. Richard Kaufman; album produced by Patrick Russ; liner notes by Frank K. DeWald, Warren M. Sherk, and Patrick Russ; album art direction by Kay Marshall and Stéphane Coëdel (Intrada)

• OUT OF AFRICA, music by John Barry; album produced by Douglass Fake; liner notes by Jon Burlingame; album art direction by Kay Marshall (Intrada)

• THE PINK PANTHER, music by Henry Mancini; album produced by Chris Malone; liner notes by Jeff Bond and Chris Malone; album art direction by Nacho B. Govantes (Quartet)

• THE SOUND OF LALO SCHIFRIN, music by Lalo Schifrin; album produced by Stéphane Lerouge; liner notes by Stéphane Lerouge; album art direction by Gilles Guerlet and Jérôme Witz (Universal Music France-Écoutez Le Cinéma!)

• THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS, music by John Williams; album produced by Mike Matessino; liner notes by Mike Matessino; album art direction by Jim Titus (La-La Land)

FILM MUSIC RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR

• INTRADA REDORDS, Douglass Fake, Roger Feigelson

• LA-LA LAND RECORDS, MV Gerhard, Matt Verboys

• MOVIESCORE MEDIA, Mikael Carlsson

• MUSIC BOX RECORDS, Cyril Durand-Roger, Laurent Lafarge

• QUARTET RECORDS, Jose M. Benitez