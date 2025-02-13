First up, the Society of Composers and Lyricists Announce winners – this is the first sign, at least to me, that Emilia Perez has taken a hit in the Best Song category, or perhaps it’s time for Diane Warren to finally win:
*** THE 6TH ANNUAL SCL AWARDS® WINNERS (COMPLETE LIST) ***
SCL Awards® winners and nominees are judged and determined solely by member composers and songwriters.
Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film
Clement Ducol, Camille – ‘EMILIA PEREZ’ (Netflix)
Hans Zimmer – ‘DUNE: PART TWO’ (Warner Bros. Pictures / Legendary Pictures)
Harry Gregson-Williams – ‘GLADIATOR II’ (Paramount Pictures)
John Powell, Stephen Schwartz – ‘WICKED: PART 1’ (Universal Pictures)
WINNER: Kris Bowers – ‘THE WILD ROBOT’ (DreamWorks Animation)
Volker Bertelmann – ‘CONCLAVE’ (Focus Features)
Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film
Chris Bacon – ‘HERETIC’ (A24)
WINNER: Daniel Blumberg – ‘THE BRUTALIST’ (A24)
Dara Taylor – ‘MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS’ (Roberts Media)
Fabrizio Mancinelli – ‘HERE AFTER’ (Artina Films, ClaRo Productions, Fenix Entertainment, Hopscotch Pictures)
Heather McIntosh – ‘WINNER’ (Big Beach, One Community, Scythia Films, ShivHans Pictures)
Stephanie Economou – ‘THE BOOK OF JOBS’ (Bull’s Eye Entertainment, Rebellium Films)
Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production
Andrew Wyatt, Lykke Li, Miley Cyrus – “Beautiful That Way” (from ‘THE LAST SHOWGIRL’) (Utopia Media, High Frequency Entertainment, Pinky Promise, Detour, Digital Ignition Entertainment)
Bear McCreary – “Old Tom Bombadil” (from ‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER’) (Amazon MGM Studios in association with New Line Cinema / Prime Video)
Christopher Lennertz – “Let’s Put The Christ Back In Christmas” (from ‘THE BOYS’) (Prime Video)
WINNER: Diane Warren – “The Journey” (from ‘THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT’) (Netflix)
Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin, Andrew Watt – “Never Too Late” (from ‘ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE’) (Disney Branded Television, This Machine Filmworks, Rocket Entertainment)
Nicholas Britell, Steve McQueen, Taura Stinson – “Winter Coat” (from ‘BLITZ’) (Apple Original Films)
Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production
Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear – “Beyond” (from ‘MOANA 2’) (Disney)
Clement Ducol, Camille – “Mi Camino” (from ‘EMILIA PEREZ’) (Why Not Productions, Page 114, Pathé, France 2 Cinéma, Saint Laurent Productions)
Clement Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard – “El Mal” (from ‘EMILIA PEREZ’) (Why Not Productions, Page 114, Pathé, France 2 Cinéma, Saint Laurent Productions)
Lainey Wilson, Luke Dick, Shane McAnally – “Out of Oklahoma” (from ‘TWISTERS’) (Universal Pictures)
Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek – “Forbidden Road” (from ‘BETTER MAN’) (Paramount Pictures)
WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino – “Compress/Repress” (from ‘CHALLENGERS’) (Amazon MGM Studios)
Outstanding Original Title Sequence for a Television Production
Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba – ‘SHŌGUN’ (FX Network)
Blake Neely – ‘MASTERS OF THE AIR’ (Apple TV+)
Carlos Rafael Rivera – ‘GRISELDA’ (Netflix)
Danielle Ponder – ‘MANHUNT’ (Apple TV+)
WINNER: Jeff Toyne – ‘PALM ROYALE’ (Apple TV+)
Nami Melumad – ‘DREAM PRODUCTIONS’ (Pixar Animation Studios / Disney+)
Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production
WINNER: Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba – ‘SHŌGUN’ (FX Network)
Bear McCreary – ‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER’ (Amazon MGM Studios in association with New Line Cinema / Prime Video)
Blake Neely – ‘MASTERS OF THE AIR’ (Apple TV+)
David Fleming – ‘MR AND MRS SMITH’ (Amazon MGM Studios)
Finneas O’Connell – ‘DISCLAIMER’ (Apple TV+)
Jeff Toyne – ‘PALM ROYALE’ (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media
Gordy Haab – ‘INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE’ (Machine Games, Bethesda Studios, Lucasfilm Games)
Nainita Desai – ‘TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU’ (Surgent Studios, EA)
Wilbert Roget, II – ‘STAR WARS: OUTLAWS’ (Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft)
WINNER: Winifred Phillips – ‘WIZARDRY: PROVING GROUNDS OF THE MAD OVERLORD’ (Digital Eclipse)
David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent
WINNER: Andrea Datzman – ‘INSIDE OUT 2’ (Disney/Pixar Animation Studios)
Emily Rice – ‘BROKEN BIRD’ (Catalyst Studios, Mitchell-Brunt Films)
Katya Richardson – ‘MOTORCYCLE MARY’ (Breakwater Studios)
Nikhil Koparkar – ‘DEAD WHISPER’ (Howlin’ Hounds Pictures, Brothers Gran Productions)
Robin Carolan – ‘NOSFERATU’ (Focus Features)
Wei-San Hsu – ‘INVISIBLE NATION’ (100 Chapters Productions, Double Hope Films, Seine Pictures)
SCORE OF THE YEAR
• AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, music by Takeshi Furukawa
• HERE, music by Alan Silvestri
• THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER, music by Bear McCreary
• KENSUKE’S KINGDOM, music by Stuart Hancock
• THE WILD ROBOT, music by Kris Bowers
COMPOSER OF THE YEAR
• VOLKER BERTELMANN
• KRIS BOWERS
• ALEXANDRE DESPLAT
• BEAR MCCREARY
• JOHN POWELL
BREAKTHROUGH COMPOSER OF THE YEAR
• DANIEL BLUMBERG
• STEPHEN GALLAGHER
• MICK GIACCHINO
• LAURI PORRA
• WILBERT ROGET II
COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR
• “Battle for Eregion” from THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER, music by Bear McCreary
• “End Credits” from HERE, music by Alan Silvestri
• “Horizon Montage Begins/Closing Survey” from HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA – CHAPTER 1, music by John Debney
• “I Could Use A Boost” from THE WILD ROBOT, music by Kris Bowers
• “The Sun Yet Shines” from THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER, music by Bear McCreary
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A DRAMA FILM
• THE BRUTALIST, music by Daniel Blumberg
• CONCLAVE, music by Volker Bertelmann
• HERE, music by Alan Silvestri
• HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA – CHAPTER 1, music by John Debney
• YOUNG WOMAN AND THE SEA, music by Amelia Warner
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A COMEDY FILM
• THE 4:30 MOVIE, music by Bear McCreary
• BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE, music by Danny Elfman
• FLY ME TO THE MOON, music by Daniel Pemberton
• IF, music by Michael Giacchino
• PADDINGTON IN PERU, music by Dario Marianelli
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN ACTION/ADVENTURE FILM
• ARGYLLE, music by Lorne Balfe
• GLADIATOR II, music by Harry Gregson-Williams
• THE KILLER, music by Marco Beltrami
• THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE, music by Chris Benstead
• TWISTERS, music by Benjamin Wallfisch
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A FANTASY/SCIENCE FICTION FILM
• DUNE: PART TWO, music by Hans Zimmer
• GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE, music by Dario Marianelli
• KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES, music by John Paesano
• MEGALOPOLIS, music by Osvaldo Golijov
• WICKED, music by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A HORROR/THRILLER FILM
• ABIGAIL, music by Brian Tyler
• ALIEN: ROMULUS, music by Benjamin Wallfisch
• THE FIRST OMEN, music by Mark Korven
• NOSFERATU, music by Robin Carolan
• THE WATCHERS, music by Abel Korzeniowski
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN ANIMATED FILM
• DRAGONKEEPER, music by Arturo Cardelús
• KENSUKE’S KINGDOM, music by Stuart Hancock
• THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM, music by Stephen Gallagher
• THAT CHRISTMAS, music by John Powell
• THE WILD ROBOT, music by Kris Bowers
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A DOCUMENTARY
• CHURCHILL AT WAR, music by Jeff Danna
• ENDURANCE, music by Daniel Pemberton
• OUR LIVING WORLD, music by Pinar Toprak
• SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY, music by Ilan Eshkeri
• WHY DINOSAURS?, music by Raphaël Dargent
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR TELEVISION
• AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, music by Takeshi Furukawa
• COBRA KAI, music by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson
• THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER, music by Bear McCreary
• THE PENGUIN, music by Mick Giacchino
• WE WERE THE LUCKY ONES, music by Rachel Portman and Jon Ehrlich
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A VIDEO GAME OR INTERACTIVE MEDIA
• FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, music by Masashi Hamauzu and Mitsuto Suzuki
• INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE, music by Gordy Haab
• NORDIC ASHES: SURVIVORS OF RAGNAROK, music by Rubén Melià
• QUIDDITCH CHAMPIONS, music by Cris Velasco
• STAR WARS: OUTLAWS, music by Wilbert Roget II, Jon Everist, and Kazuma Jinnouchi
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A SHORT FILM
• AN ALMOST CHRISTMAS STORY, music by Daniel Hart
• CARMEN Y LA CUCHARA DE PALO [CARMEN AND THE WOODEN SPOON], music by Iván Palomares
• GO FOR GRANDMA, music by Fabrizio Mancinelli
• THE ICE CREAM MAN, music by Nami Melumad
• THE ONLY GIRL IN THE ORCHESTRA, music by Laura Karpman
BEST ARCHIVAL RELEASE
• BACKDRAFT, music by Hans Zimmer; album produced by Stéphane Humez; liner notes by Kaya Savas; album art direction by Kay Marshall (Intrada)
• DINOSAUR, music by James Newton Howard; album produced by Douglass Fake, James Newton Howard, and Jim Weidman; liner notes by Tim Grieving; album art direction by Kay Marshall, John Blas, and Karen De Jong (Intrada)
• ELLIOT GOLDENTHAL: MUSIC FOR FILM, music by Elliot Goldenthal; the Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra cond. Dirk Brossé; album produced by Thomas Van Parys for Film Fest Gent; liner notes by Elliot Goldenthal and Thomas Van Parys; album art direction by Stuart Ford (WSA/Silva)
• JERRY GOLDSMITH AT THE GENERAL ELECTRIC THEATER, music by Jerry Goldsmith; the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra cond. Leigh Phillips; album produced by Leigh Phillips; liner notes by Yavar Moradi; album art direction by Kay Marshall, Stéphane Coëdel, and Joe Sikoryak (Intrada)
• MOONRAKER, music by John Barry; album produced by Neil S. Bulk; liner notes by Jon Burlingame; album art direction by Dan Goldwasser (La-La Land)
• THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA, music by Dimitri Tiomkin; the Royal Scottish National Orchestra cond. Richard Kaufman; album produced by Patrick Russ; liner notes by Frank K. DeWald, Warren M. Sherk, and Patrick Russ; album art direction by Kay Marshall and Stéphane Coëdel (Intrada)
• OUT OF AFRICA, music by John Barry; album produced by Douglass Fake; liner notes by Jon Burlingame; album art direction by Kay Marshall (Intrada)
• THE PINK PANTHER, music by Henry Mancini; album produced by Chris Malone; liner notes by Jeff Bond and Chris Malone; album art direction by Nacho B. Govantes (Quartet)
• THE SOUND OF LALO SCHIFRIN, music by Lalo Schifrin; album produced by Stéphane Lerouge; liner notes by Stéphane Lerouge; album art direction by Gilles Guerlet and Jérôme Witz (Universal Music France-Écoutez Le Cinéma!)
• THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS, music by John Williams; album produced by Mike Matessino; liner notes by Mike Matessino; album art direction by Jim Titus (La-La Land)
FILM MUSIC RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR
• INTRADA REDORDS, Douglass Fake, Roger Feigelson
• LA-LA LAND RECORDS, MV Gerhard, Matt Verboys
• MOVIESCORE MEDIA, Mikael Carlsson
• MUSIC BOX RECORDS, Cyril Durand-Roger, Laurent Lafarge
• QUARTET RECORDS, Jose M. Benitez