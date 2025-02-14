Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

From the press release:

The British Film Editors (BFE) proudly celebrated the winners of the BFE Cut Above Awards 2025 at a prestigious ceremony held last night at the BFI Southbank, London. This marks the first fully live edition of the annual awards, honouring excellence in film and television editing.

The BFE Cut Above Awards are the UK’s only awards dedicated exclusively to the craft of editing, recognising the exceptional work of editors across drama, documentary, animation, and current affairs. This year’s event saw industry professionals gather for a red-carpet evening, with a welcome reception hosted at the Riverfront Bar & Kitchen, followed by the live award presentation in NFT1.

Hosted by Poppy Roe, the ceremony spotlighted the artistry and technical mastery of editors who shape compelling screen narratives.