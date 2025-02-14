From the press release:
The British Film Editors (BFE) proudly celebrated the winners of the BFE Cut Above Awards 2025 at a prestigious ceremony held last night at the BFI Southbank, London. This marks the first fully live edition of the annual awards, honouring excellence in film and television editing.
The BFE Cut Above Awards are the UK’s only awards dedicated exclusively to the craft of editing, recognising the exceptional work of editors across drama, documentary, animation, and current affairs. This year’s event saw industry professionals gather for a red-carpet evening, with a welcome reception hosted at the Riverfront Bar & Kitchen, followed by the live award presentation in NFT1.
Hosted by Poppy Roe, the ceremony spotlighted the artistry and technical mastery of editors who shape compelling screen narratives.
- Best Edited Single Drama – Conclave – Nick Emerson ACE. Sponsored by Flawless.
- Best Edited Single Documentary or Non-Fiction Programme – Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – Otto Burnham ACE, BFE.
- Best Edited Single Animation – Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Dan Hembery. Sponsored by Black Magic Design.
- Best Edited Current Affairs – Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods – Kate Spankie.
- Best Edited Series: Comedy – Ludwig – Nikki McChristie BFE, Simon Reglar BFE
- Best Edited Series: Animation – Bob’s Burgers Season 15 – Stephanie Earley, Jeremy Reuben BFE
- Best Edited Series: Drama – Baby Reindeer – Peter Oliver, Mike Holliday BFE, Benjamin Gerstein BFE. Sponsored by Netflix.
- Best Edited Series: Documentary or Non-Fiction – The Traitors: Danny Harvey, Jason Hart, James Ralph, Noel Deiton, Steve Donlon, Jimmy Barnett, Aaron Kidd, Dan Basnett, Afton Mills, Nathan Lindley, Jack Hallam, Gary Skipton, Alex Wilkinson, James Moriarty BFE. Sponsored by Bam Music.
- Best Edited British Drama – Conclave – Nick Emerson ACE.
- Best Edited British Documentary or Non-Fiction Programme – Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – Otto Burnham ACE, BFE. Sponsored by London Sync.
- Chris Crookall Award for Breakthrough Editor – Jamie Kataky. Sponsored by Salon.
- Michael Johns Award for Outstanding Assistant Editor – Jessica Medlycott.
- Outstanding Contribution Award – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle ACE, BFE