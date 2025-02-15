Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

From the Press release:

Hollywood, CA, February 15, 2025 ‒ The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) announced winners of its 12th Annual MUAHS Awards, presented by L’Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, before a liveaudience at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel tonight. The MUAHS Awards recognize excellence in the artistry and creativity of Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists in 23 categories, including motion pictures, television, music videos and theater entertainment. This year, the theater category has expanded to include Broadway and international theater productions. The MUAHS Awards was also livestreamed to an audience of millions worldwide on YouTube and Vimeo.

THE WINNERS OF THE 12th ANNUAL MUAHS AWARDS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

1. Best Contemporary Make-Up

“The Substance”

Stéphanie Guillon

2. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Wicked”

Frances Hannon, Alice Jones, Nuria Mbomio, Johanna Nielsen, Branka Vorkapic

3. Best Special Make-Up Effects

“The Substance”

Pierre-Olivier Persin

4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“The Last Showgirl”

Katy McClintock, Marc Boyle, Stephanie Hobgood

5. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Wicked”

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Sim Camps, Gabor Kerekes

TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION :

6. Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Aurelie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Fred Marin, Sarah Damen, Josephine Bouchereau

7. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV +)

Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie Del Prete, Simone Almekias-Siegl, Marja Webster

8. Best Special Make-Up Effects

“The Penguin” (HBO Max)

Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Crystal Jurado, Diana Y. Choi, Claire Flewin

9. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina Joseph, Johnny Lomeli, LaLisa Turner

10. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Erika Okvist, Farida Ghwedar, Emma Rigby

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES :

11. Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek, Daniela Zivkovic

12. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Craig Lindberg, Rachel Pagani

13. Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Brandon Grether, Amy Tagliamonti, Tom Denier Jr.

14. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC, Disney)

Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon

15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher, Joe Whitmeyer, Amanda Duffy Evans

DAYTIME TELEVISION:

16. Best Make-Up

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Fox)

Jen Fregozo, Adam Burrell

17. Best Hair Styling

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Fox)

Robear Landeros, Albert Morrison

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING :

18. Best Make-Up

“Danger Force” (Nickelodeon)

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Kim Perrodin, Kato DeStefan

19. Best Hair Styling

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” (Netflix)

Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme, Codey Blair, Sandi Hall

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS:

20. Best Make-Up

“Secret – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver”

Scotia Boyd, Julie Hassett, Bianca Appice

21. Best Hair Styling

“Secret – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver”

Pavy Olivarez, Taylor Tanaka-Suitt

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage):

22. California Regional Live Theater Production: Make-Up and Hair Styling

“LA Opera’s Madame Butterfly”

Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett

23. Broadway and International Live Theater Production: Make-Up and Hair Styling (New Award)

“The Great Gatsby” (Broadway)

Kevin Thomas Garcia, Christine Hutcheson, Michael Duschl, Britt Griffith