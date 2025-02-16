Best Picture
Conclave
Best Director
Brady Corbet
Best British Film
Conclave
Best Actor
Adrien Brody
Best Actress
Mikey Madison
Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain
Best Supporting Actress
Zoë Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Original Screenplay
A Real Pain
Adapted Screenplay
Conclave
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Best Editing
Conclave
Best Original Score:
The Brutalist
Production Design:
Wicked
Special Visual Effects:
Dune: Part Two
Best Sound:
Dune: Part Two
Best Casting:
Anora
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:
Kneecap – Rich Peppiatt
Best Film Not in the English Language:
Emilia Pérez
Children’s & Family Film:
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
British Short Animation:
Wander to Wonder
British Short Film
Rock, Paper, Scissors
EE Rising Star Award:
David Jonsson