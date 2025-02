Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

For the WGA, we have four winners who got all questions correctly:

Zachary Mayberry

Ben Conquest

Sy Mattina

Sontag Glick

And for the BAFTA contest, we have two winners!

Jonghee Celeste Quispe

Barton Randall

As you know, I’m all alone running this site now so if I made mistakes or if I forgot you or did something wrong, please send me an email. Don’t be shy. And for the winners, please contact me for your prize. Congratulations all!