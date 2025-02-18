Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

I don’t know if any of you know what it feels like to be “canceled.” It feels like a punch to the stomach, and it feels that way every time you find out about another so-called “consequence” of your so-called “actions.” Thought crimes are now punishable by having everything taken from you. No, it’s not quite 1984, where they will shove your face into a cage with rats until you love Big Brother. But it is ugly all the same. For an industry that supposedly supports art and free thought, whatever Trump has done to Hollywood since he won in 2016, they’ve destroyed themselves ten times over in attempting to overcome and purge that threat.

I’m never going to say I did nothing. I committed a crime by Hollywood’s standards. I decided to tell the truth. I decided to not hide, to not be afraid, to not be intimidated by all of the scolds, puritans and Good Soldiers of the Left, and just be transparent about what I really thought, even if it brought down the hammer, which it did. What I haven’t done and what I won’t do is apologize to them. I apologized to my staff who have been the most hurt by this. It wasn’t their fault, any of it. And they’ve been compassionate and kind in the wake of it. You can visit their site, give them lots of love, over at The Contending.

But otherwise, I was never going to confess as a witch to live. I didn’t care enough about being marked safe from the witch hunters.

What I was doing, though, could not have survived for much longer. It was Rebecca Keegan alerting the entire industry of my thought crimes that ended things for me but sooner or later someone was going to tell that story. It was Summer. The election was coming up. What better way than to try to help the Democrats win than to crush a dissenter? Maybe that will help the Democrats win (except, you know, exactly the opposite of that).

I can’t explain to you how it feels. How scary it is. How painful it is. How utterly and completely alone you feel. What they wanted for me to close down this site and disappear. But I didn’t. I have kept this site running at least through this year, my 25th and the Academy’s 97th. I don’t know, as of writing this, what will happen when the Oscars are over.

I used to sell out my inventory every year. My voice was persuasive in the Oscar race. I was here first or I write with passion or I love movies or people trust me – whatever it was, studios wanted to advertise. And then, just like that, it all came to a crashing, crushing halt.

The queries I’d sent to studios went unanswered. The old “friends” I’d helped get nominations and wins over the years were silent. My ticket to the Oscars was rescinded. My invite to write the report for the Women’s Media Center was also taken away. That is how quickly people can turn on you. Everything you are and everything they knew about you flies out the window because you ARE ONE OF THOSE THINGS.

Shockingly, one studio did step forward to advertise. I don’t know why they did, or who made that decision to just say yes. I still can’t believe anyone would be that courageous. We did sell one eblast to Paramount and for that I will be forever grateful.

Focus Features, however, chose to post ads on the site, actual For Your Consideration ads for Phase One and Phase Two. I still can’t believe they did it, to show publicly that they were defying the rules of the Ordnung. They dared to stand apart and separate what I do from their irrational fears and ongoing hysteria that has brought Hollywood to its knees.

That’s why I was so glad to see they won Best Picture at the BAFTAs, Best Adapted Screenplay, Editing – I wish they’d won Best Director and Best Actor too, but even still, that they won those awards makes me feel pretty good about things. All of those who pulled their ads did so because they believed I was now “toxic.” My name isn’t on any blurbs. No one is going to put me on their Instagram for praising their movie. I am nothing and no one to an industry I helped build. But guess what? Conclave still won.

And though Neon did not advertise with this site, Anora has not done too badly, despite being heavily advocated by me. So I guess my brand isn’t so toxic after all.

I would be remiss if I did not, on this last day of Oscar voting, take this moment to thank Focus Features for being so brave. What I know now, and what I’ve always known, is that people being canceled need that one person to stand beside them, even when it might cost their reputation. I have tried to be that person to many people – famous people and people who aren’t famous. I always thought it would be paid back someday when the worm turns. Because the worm always turns.

Conclave is such a good movie – so brilliantly acted by the great Ralph Fiennes. The color red flows through it so beautifully and it makes a good point about how institutions become corrupted when the end goal is power and status. I think it deserves a lot more than Adapted Screenplay. I also know it might not win Adapted Screenplay because Nickel Boys might, after winning the WGA award.

I wish I could say I knew for sure that Focus Features taking a brave stand as they have would pay off for them. The truth is that I don’t know if it will or not. I don’t know what awards Conclave might win but I’m rooting for it.

During the blacklists in Hollywood amid the Red Scare, there were many Hollywood types who stood up against it. That was easy to do for them because the Left has always been Communism apologists. Since many of them believed in Communism themselves, being secretly supportive of those who had been purged from Hollywood would not harm their reputations among the people who mattered.

In our case, our hysteria isn’t witchcraft or communism. It’s the idea that there are racists, racists everywhere. This poison, this affliction supposedly lives inside all of us white people and it doesn’t matter how we’ve lived our lives or what we believe, if we slip up one time and we make a joke about, say, White Dudes for Harris, and we are targeted as RACISTS then that’s all it takes.

The same thing happened to Karla Sofia Gascon who was severely punished by Netflix for old tweets. I would never have written what she did – though you should know it doesn’t really matter. One must always comply with Newspeak and never utter a wrong word. In Gascon’s case, she was free-flowing semi-controversial, but probably honest, ideas about the virtue signaling Left — when it comes to immigration, when it comes to how Hollywood uses people of color as shields. I wouldn’t have written it, but I’m not prepared to condemn someone because of how others interpret what she says or say what is inside her mind and heart. I don’t know. No one knows.

Conclave suits the politics of Hollywood almost better than any other movie and if i wasn’t disillusioned by that political ideology and party, I would be positioning this movie to speak for our times. It is about everything that’s happening in Europe now, at the Vatican and here in the United States. It is the pendulum swinging away from a political movement that is no longer working for the people. People on the Left would say it’s moving to the “far right.” And that is more or less the theme that runs through Conclave, too.

If you are looking for the right “message” movie, Conclave is it. It isn’t doing better because of that, too. The pendulum is swinging, and things are changing. Hollywood desperately wants to move along if only something could be done about the scolds.

The lesson is to give people the benefit of the doubt, to see other people as human beings, and to judge, not lest you be judged. It’s the same lesson that hasn’t been learned in ten years. Is it over? Obviously not, judging by how some of us have been treated. Is it killing Hollywood? Absolutely.

So thank you, Focus, and thank you, Paramount. If I could wave my magic wand and you’d win everything, I would. Alas, it does not work that way. No matter what happens to me or with this site, I wanted you to know how grateful I am.

You know, for your consideration.