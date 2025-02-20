Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

This letter was sent to me in hopes that some adjustments can be made so that the filmmakers of the excellent short film In the Shadow of the Cypress might obtain visas to attend the Academy Awards. They are writing to Rubio in hopes that he might be able to help them. They’ve run out of options. Maybe he can, maybe he can’t, but I thought I’d throw it out there in hopes of giving it some publicity.

Obviously, everyone in the Trump administration understands that much of Hollywood has decided half the country no longer matters and will likely be giving their “resistance” speeches at the Oscars. So why should they do them any favors? Because art matters when it is, indeed, art. And this short film is. Perhaps Marco Rubio might rise above politics and help out these filmmakers. In the Shadow of the Cypress is a beautifully made animated short that might win. It would be nice if the artists could be rewarded at the Oscars.

Here is the letter.