A Complete Unknown just won its first major guild award. Too bad it did so after the Oscar voting deadline. The Bob Dylan biopic just won at CAS (Cinema Audio Society), beating Dune Part Two, Wicked, Deadpool & Wolverine and Gladiator II. That is quite impressive indeed.

Can A Complete Unknown win the Sound category at the Oscars? Well, hard to say. Unless many voters abstain from voting on that award (the newbies seem to like voting in every category) then it’s possible it might go to a “louder” movie.

A Complete Unknown

Production Sound Mixer – Tod A. Maitland CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz