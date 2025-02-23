Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

The MPSE Awards have been handed out! Here they are:

WINNERS FOR THE 72ND ANNUAL MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

Secret Level: “Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear”

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editors

Brad North MPSE

Matt Yocum MPSE

Sound Designers

Joseph Fraioli

Nolan McNaughton MPSE

Ryan Sullivan

Sound Effects Editors

Chris Battaglia MPSE

Harry Cohen MPSE

Foley Editors

Matt Manselle

Matt Telsey

Foley Artist

Brian Straub

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

Shōgun: “Ladies of the Willow World”

FX

Supervising Sound Editor

Brian J. Armstrong MPSE

Sound Editor

Damon Cohoon

Dialogue Editor

John Creed MPSE

ADR Editor

Ayako Yamauchi MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

Ripley: “III Sommerso”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Feuser

Lawrence Zipf

Sound Designers

Bill R. Dean MPSE

Angelo Palazzo MPSE

Lawrence Zipf

Foley Editor

Igor Nikolic

Sound Effects Editors

David Forshee MPSE

Wyatt Sprague

Supervising Foley Editor

Matt Haasch

Foley Artists

Sandra Fox

Steve Hammond

Goro Koyama

Andy Malcolm

Jay Peck

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Earthsounds: “Australian Forests”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor

Kate Hopkins

Sound Effect Editor

Tom Mercer

Foley Editor

Ellie Bowler

Foley Artist

Rory Joseph

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

The Wild Robot

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors

Brian Chumney

Leff Lefferts

Sound Designer

Randy Thom MPSE

Sound Effects Editors

David Farmer MPSE

David Hughes

Jamey Scott MPSE

Dialogue Editor

Rich Quinn

Foley Editors

Malcolm Fife

Dee Selby

Foley Artists

Ronni Brown

Jana Vance

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

The Blue Angels

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor

Robert Stambler MPSE

Sound Effects Editor

Ryan “Sully” Sullivan

Dialogue Editor

Emma Present

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing –Feature International

Emilia Pérez

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor

Aymeric Devoldère

Sound Designer

Cyril Holtz

Supervising Dialogue Editor

Hortense Bailly

Supervising ADR Editor

Carolina Santana

Foley Editor

Antoine Swertvaegher

Foley Artist

Gregory Vincent

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Saturday Night

Columbia Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors

David Butler

Will Files MPSE

Lee Gilmore MPSE

Dialogue Editors

Helen Luttrell

Emma Present

Sound Editor

Matt Cloud

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Dune: Part Two

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor

Richard King

Sound Designers

Dave Whitehead MPSE

Michael Babcock

Lee Gilmore MPSE

Randy Torres

Sound Effects Editors

Brent Burge

Hayden Collow

Melanie Graham

Michael Mitchell

Jeff Sawyer

Matt Stutter MPSE

Chris Terhune

Supervising Foley Editor

Chris Flick

Foley Editor

Willard Overstreet

Foley Artists

John Cucci

Dan O’Connell

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

Arcane: “The Dirt Under Your Nails”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors

Brad Beaumont MPSE

Eliot Connors MPSE

Sound Effects Editor

Stephen P. Robinson MPSE

Supervising Music Editor

Alexander Temple

Music Editors

Andrew Kierszenbaum

Sebastien Najand

Alex Seaver

Foley Editor

PJ Pascual

Foley Artists

John Cucci

Dan O’Connell

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Apollo 13: Survival

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor

Paul Darling

Sound Editor

Greg Gettens

Foley Editor

Olly Freemantle

Foley Artist

Rebecca Heathcote

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors

Scott Hecker MPSE

Chuck Michael MPSE

Sound Effects Designers

Scott Hecker MPSE

Chuck Michael MPSE

Nick Interlandi

Bryan Jerden MPSE

Alexander Pugh MPSE

Andrew Vernon MPSE

Sound Effects Editors

Greg ten Bosch MPSE

Brad Sokol MPSE

Supervising Dialogue / ADR Editor

Jessie Anne Spence MPSE

Dialogue/ADR Editors

Michael Hertlein

Arielle McGrail

Byron Wilson

Supervising Foley Editor

Mark Pappas

Supervising Foley Artist

Gary Hecker MPSE

Foley Editor

Jeff Gross

Foley Artists

Michael Broomberg

Mike Horton

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

The Penguin: “Cent’Anni”

HBO Max

Supervising Music Editor

Ben Holiday

Music Editors

Chad Birmingham

Luke Dennis

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Only Murders in the Building: “My Best Friend’s Wedding”

Hulu

Music Editor

Michah Liberman

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

Music by John Williams

Disney+

Music Editors

Ramiro Belgardt

Christopher Barnett MPSE

Mike Matessino

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

Wicked

Universal Pictures

Supervising Music Editors

Jack Dolman

Catherine Wilson

Supervising Vocal Editor

Robin Baynton

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Sledgehammer Games

Audio Directors

Jonathan Gosselin

Ian Mika

Jeremiah Sypult

Brian Tuey

Audio Leads

Collin Ayers

Darren Blondin

Scott Eckert

Jacob Harley

Supervising Sound Editor

Charles Deenen

Supervising Dialogue Editor

Robert Jackson

Senior Audio Artist

Ryan Garigliano

Dialogue Editors

Jessica Arkoff

Socrates Ayala

Kelli Baffoni

Terry Boyd

Roman Fusco

Cesar Marenco MPSE

Kevin Patel

Brandon Roos

Ruge Sun

Dani Turner

Rob Weiss

Maggie Wolf

Audio Artists

Justin Moreh

Darrell Tung

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

Star Wars Outlaws

Audio Director

Simon Koudriavtsev

Music Editor

Ola Strandh

Senior Music Designer

Erik Jacobsson

Music Supervisor

Manu Bachet

Scoring Editor

John Kurlander

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Audio Directors

Adam Boyd MPSE

Trevor Bresaw

Jonathan Gosselin

Ian Mika

Jeremiah Sypult

Brian Tuey

Supervising Sound Editor

Charles Deenen

Lead Sound Designers

Collin Ayers

Jai Berger

Darren Blondin

John Drelick

Jacob Harley

Nick Martin

Kevin Sherwood

Sound Designers

Mark Camperell MPSE

Nick D’Amato

Tom David

James Evans

Daniel P. Francis MPSE

Luis Galdames MPSE

Nick Interlandi

Austin Krier MPSE

Jim Lecroy

James Miller

Garrett Montgomery MPSE

Josh Moore

Michael Newton

Dominik Ragančík

Jordan Ruhala

Matthew Schaff MPSE

Nick Spradlin

Darrell Tung

Bryan O. Watkins

Technical Sound Designers

Sunglae Park

William Wise III

Principal Audio Designer

Nick Tremblay

Expert Sound Designers

Andy Bayless

Cameron Britton

Scott Eckert

Expert Audio Designer

Dominique Voegele

Sound Effects Editors

Landen Belardes

Cadmus Blackwood

Tyler Windsor

Senior Audio Designer

Mathieu Denis

Senior Audio Artist

Corina Bello

Logan Byers

Ryan Garigliano

Jasmine Jia

James McCawley

Vadim Nuniyants

Tim Schlie

Lee Staples

Junior Audio Artists

Tommy Lee

Justin Moreh

Foley Editor

Rustam Himadiiev

Foley Artist

Bogdan Zavarzin

Audio Directors

Adam Boyd MPSE

Trevor Bresaw

Ian Mika

Jeremiah Sypult

Brian Tuey

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Songbirds

Savannah College of Art and Design

Supervising Sound Editor

Eugenio Mirafuentes