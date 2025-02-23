The MPSE Awards have been handed out! Here they are:
WINNERS FOR THE 72ND ANNUAL MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Secret Level: “Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear”
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editors
Brad North MPSE
Matt Yocum MPSE
Sound Designers
Joseph Fraioli
Nolan McNaughton MPSE
Ryan Sullivan
Sound Effects Editors
Chris Battaglia MPSE
Harry Cohen MPSE
Foley Editors
Matt Manselle
Matt Telsey
Foley Artist
Brian Straub
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR
Shōgun: “Ladies of the Willow World”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor
Brian J. Armstrong MPSE
Sound Editor
Damon Cohoon
Dialogue Editor
John Creed MPSE
ADR Editor
Ayako Yamauchi MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley
Ripley: “III Sommerso”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Feuser
Lawrence Zipf
Sound Designers
Bill R. Dean MPSE
Angelo Palazzo MPSE
Lawrence Zipf
Foley Editor
Igor Nikolic
Sound Effects Editors
David Forshee MPSE
Wyatt Sprague
Supervising Foley Editor
Matt Haasch
Foley Artists
Sandra Fox
Steve Hammond
Goro Koyama
Andy Malcolm
Jay Peck
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Earthsounds: “Australian Forests”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor
Kate Hopkins
Sound Effect Editor
Tom Mercer
Foley Editor
Ellie Bowler
Foley Artist
Rory Joseph
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
The Wild Robot
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors
Brian Chumney
Leff Lefferts
Sound Designer
Randy Thom MPSE
Sound Effects Editors
David Farmer MPSE
David Hughes
Jamey Scott MPSE
Dialogue Editor
Rich Quinn
Foley Editors
Malcolm Fife
Dee Selby
Foley Artists
Ronni Brown
Jana Vance
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
The Blue Angels
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor
Robert Stambler MPSE
Sound Effects Editor
Ryan “Sully” Sullivan
Dialogue Editor
Emma Present
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing –Feature International
Emilia Pérez
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor
Aymeric Devoldère
Sound Designer
Cyril Holtz
Supervising Dialogue Editor
Hortense Bailly
Supervising ADR Editor
Carolina Santana
Foley Editor
Antoine Swertvaegher
Foley Artist
Gregory Vincent
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
Saturday Night
Columbia Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors
David Butler
Will Files MPSE
Lee Gilmore MPSE
Dialogue Editors
Helen Luttrell
Emma Present
Sound Editor
Matt Cloud
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Dune: Part Two
Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor
Richard King
Sound Designers
Dave Whitehead MPSE
Michael Babcock
Lee Gilmore MPSE
Randy Torres
Sound Effects Editors
Brent Burge
Hayden Collow
Melanie Graham
Michael Mitchell
Jeff Sawyer
Matt Stutter MPSE
Chris Terhune
Supervising Foley Editor
Chris Flick
Foley Editor
Willard Overstreet
Foley Artists
John Cucci
Dan O’Connell
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation
Arcane: “The Dirt Under Your Nails”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors
Brad Beaumont MPSE
Eliot Connors MPSE
Sound Effects Editor
Stephen P. Robinson MPSE
Supervising Music Editor
Alexander Temple
Music Editors
Andrew Kierszenbaum
Sebastien Najand
Alex Seaver
Foley Editor
PJ Pascual
Foley Artists
John Cucci
Dan O’Connell
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
Apollo 13: Survival
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor
Paul Darling
Sound Editor
Greg Gettens
Foley Editor
Olly Freemantle
Foley Artist
Rebecca Heathcote
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors
Scott Hecker MPSE
Chuck Michael MPSE
Sound Effects Designers
Scott Hecker MPSE
Chuck Michael MPSE
Nick Interlandi
Bryan Jerden MPSE
Alexander Pugh MPSE
Andrew Vernon MPSE
Sound Effects Editors
Greg ten Bosch MPSE
Brad Sokol MPSE
Supervising Dialogue / ADR Editor
Jessie Anne Spence MPSE
Dialogue/ADR Editors
Michael Hertlein
Arielle McGrail
Byron Wilson
Supervising Foley Editor
Mark Pappas
Supervising Foley Artist
Gary Hecker MPSE
Foley Editor
Jeff Gross
Foley Artists
Michael Broomberg
Mike Horton
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
The Penguin: “Cent’Anni”
HBO Max
Supervising Music Editor
Ben Holiday
Music Editors
Chad Birmingham
Luke Dennis
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Only Murders in the Building: “My Best Friend’s Wedding”
Hulu
Music Editor
Michah Liberman
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
Music by John Williams
Disney+
Music Editors
Ramiro Belgardt
Christopher Barnett MPSE
Mike Matessino
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
Wicked
Universal Pictures
Supervising Music Editors
Jack Dolman
Catherine Wilson
Supervising Vocal Editor
Robin Baynton
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Sledgehammer Games
Audio Directors
Jonathan Gosselin
Ian Mika
Jeremiah Sypult
Brian Tuey
Audio Leads
Collin Ayers
Darren Blondin
Scott Eckert
Jacob Harley
Supervising Sound Editor
Charles Deenen
Supervising Dialogue Editor
Robert Jackson
Senior Audio Artist
Ryan Garigliano
Dialogue Editors
Jessica Arkoff
Socrates Ayala
Kelli Baffoni
Terry Boyd
Roman Fusco
Cesar Marenco MPSE
Kevin Patel
Brandon Roos
Ruge Sun
Dani Turner
Rob Weiss
Maggie Wolf
Audio Artists
Justin Moreh
Darrell Tung
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
Star Wars Outlaws
Audio Director
Simon Koudriavtsev
Music Editor
Ola Strandh
Senior Music Designer
Erik Jacobsson
Music Supervisor
Manu Bachet
Scoring Editor
John Kurlander
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Audio Directors
Adam Boyd MPSE
Trevor Bresaw
Jonathan Gosselin
Ian Mika
Jeremiah Sypult
Brian Tuey
Supervising Sound Editor
Charles Deenen
Lead Sound Designers
Collin Ayers
Jai Berger
Darren Blondin
John Drelick
Jacob Harley
Nick Martin
Kevin Sherwood
Sound Designers
Mark Camperell MPSE
Nick D’Amato
Tom David
James Evans
Daniel P. Francis MPSE
Luis Galdames MPSE
Nick Interlandi
Austin Krier MPSE
Jim Lecroy
James Miller
Garrett Montgomery MPSE
Josh Moore
Michael Newton
Dominik Ragančík
Jordan Ruhala
Matthew Schaff MPSE
Nick Spradlin
Darrell Tung
Bryan O. Watkins
Technical Sound Designers
Sunglae Park
William Wise III
Principal Audio Designer
Nick Tremblay
Expert Sound Designers
Andy Bayless
Cameron Britton
Scott Eckert
Expert Audio Designer
Dominique Voegele
Sound Effects Editors
Landen Belardes
Cadmus Blackwood
Tyler Windsor
Senior Audio Designer
Mathieu Denis
Senior Audio Artist
Corina Bello
Logan Byers
Ryan Garigliano
Jasmine Jia
James McCawley
Vadim Nuniyants
Tim Schlie
Lee Staples
Junior Audio Artists
Tommy Lee
Justin Moreh
Foley Editor
Rustam Himadiiev
Foley Artist
Bogdan Zavarzin
Audio Directors
Adam Boyd MPSE
Trevor Bresaw
Ian Mika
Jeremiah Sypult
Brian Tuey
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Songbirds
Savannah College of Art and Design
Supervising Sound Editor
Eugenio Mirafuentes