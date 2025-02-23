Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Sing Sing might have been shut out of the Oscar race – it should not have been — but it just won Best Independent Film at the NAACP Image Awards. RaMell Ross won for Best Director for Nickel Boys, while Denzel Washington picked up a well deserving prize for Supporting Actor for Gladiator II.

The Best Picture prize went to the Netflix film, The Six Triple Eight.

Here are the winners:

Outstanding Actress in Drama Series

Queen Latifah



Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Rainey Jr.

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Damon Wayans

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Martin Lawrence

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Kerry Washington

Outstanding Motion Picture

The Six Triple Eight



Entertainment of the Year

Keke Palmer

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Gracie’s Corner” – YouTube TV

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

“Percy Jackson and the Olympics” – Leah Sava Jeffries (Disney+)

Outstanding Animated Series

“Gracie’s Corner” – YouTube TV

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Cree Summer – “Rugrats” (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“One of Us Knows: A Thriller” – Alyssa Cole (William Morrow – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest” – Fawn Weaver (Melcher Media Inc.)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Grown Women” – Sarai Johnson (Harper – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America” – Joy-Ann Reid (Mariner Books – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Wash Day: Passing on the Legacy, Rituals, and Love of Natural Hair” – Tomesha Faxio (Clarkson Potter – Crown Publishing Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets” – Kwame Alexander (Little, Brown and Company – Hachette Book Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!): A Lil TJ Book” – Taraji P. Henson, Paul Kellam (Zonderkidz – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Brushed Between Cultures: A YA Coming of Age Novel Set in Brooklyn, New York” – Samarra St. Hilaire (Self-Published)

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel

“Punk Rock Karaoke” – Bianca Xunise

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was” (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Marlon Wayans – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Crystal Jenkins – “No Good Deed – Letters of Intent” Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ben Watkins – Cross “Hero Complex” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Thembi L. Banks – “Young. Wild. Free.” (BET+)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie)

Taraji P. Henson – “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie)

Samuel L. Jackson – “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” (Peacock)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Tina Mabry – “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Tiffany Johnson – “How to Die Alone – ‘Trust No One’” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Rapman – “Supacell – ‘Supacell’” (Netflix)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“The Reidout” – MSNBC

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Keke Palmer – “Password” (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition Services/Game Show

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

Outstanding ShortForm Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary

“The Prince of Death Row Records” (YouTube TV)

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)

“How to Sue the Klan”

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

“Superman Doesn’t Steal”

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

“Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz “Jackie Robinson” (Exhibit Treal Studios)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Gracie’s Corner” – YouTube TV

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

“Percy Jackson and the Olympics” – Leah Sava Jeffries (Disney+)

Outstanding Animated Series

“Gracie’s Corner” – YouTube TV

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Cree Summer – “Rugrats” (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“One of Us Knows: A Thriller” – Alyssa Cole (William Morrow – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest” – Fawn Weaver (Melcher Media Inc.)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Grown Women” – Sarai Johnson (Harper – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America” – Joy-Ann Reid (Mariner Books – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Wash Day: Passing on the Legacy, Rituals, and Love of Natural Hair” – Tomesha Faxio (Clarkson Potter – Crown Publishing Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets” – Kwame Alexander (Little, Brown and Company – Hachette Book Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!): A Lil TJ Book” – Taraji P. Henson, Paul Kellam (Zonderkidz – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Brushed Between Cultures: A YA Coming of Age Novel Set in Brooklyn, New York” – Samarra St. Hilaire (Self-Published)

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel

“Punk Rock Karaoke” – Bianca Xunise

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was” (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Marlon Wayans – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Crystal Jenkins – “No Good Deed – Letters of Intent” Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ben Watkins – Cross “Hero Complex” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Thembi L. Banks – “Young. Wild. Free.” (BET+)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie)

Taraji P. Henson – “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie)

Samuel L. Jackson – “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” (Peacock)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Tina Mabry – “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Tiffany Johnson – “How to Die Alone – ‘Trust No One’” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Rapman – “Supacell – ‘Supacell’” (Netflix)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“The Reidout” – MSNBC

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Keke Palmer – “Password” (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition Services/Game Show

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

Outstanding ShortForm Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary

“The Prince of Death Row Records” (YouTube TV)

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)

“How to Sue the Klan”

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

“Superman Doesn’t Steal”

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

“Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz “Jackie Robinson” (Exhibit Treal Studios)

Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture

Skylar Aleece Smith — “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) Individual or Ensemble Jennifer Hudson — “The Jennifer Hudson” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

Club Shay Shay (Shay Shay Media & The Volume)

Outstanding Sports, Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Two Funny Mamas (Mocha Podcasts Network)

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Naturi Naughton — “Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie” (Lifetime)

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Aaron Pierre — “Rebel Ridge” (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Pinnock — “Ghosts” (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Damon Wayans Jr. — “Poppa’s House” (CBS)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lynn Whitfield — “The Chi” (Paramount+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith — “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Outstanding Drama Series

Cross (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Black Barbie: A Documentary (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary (Motion Picture)

Luther: Never Too Much (Sony Music Entertainment/Sony Music Publishing/CNN Films)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Sing Sing (A24)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes — Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

RaMell Ross — Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Ebony Obsidian — “The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington — “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Social Media Personality of the Year Nominees

Shirley Raines

Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural award shows, the “56th NAACP Image Awards” will continue a tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose.



