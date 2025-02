Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

There was a rumor a while back that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande would be performing Defying Gravity — aka the single best moment in the film — at the Oscars. Erivo denied it, but it looks like the Academy has just confirmed it:

And with a press release:

andwill participate in showstopping performances celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends at the 97th Oscars¬ģ, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced today. ¬†The show also will feature a special appearance by the. ¬†Hosted by Conan O‚ÄôBrien, the Oscars will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony.