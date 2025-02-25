Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

As we head into the last week of this dreadful year, we are still mostly dealing with an unpredictable race in a few categories. There are some locks:

Best Supporting Actor, Kieran Culkin

Best Supporting Actress, Zoe Saldana

Beyond that, though, from Cinematography to Best Picture it feels like flip-a-coin territory. This is one of those years where we can go on vibes or we can go on stats. I’ve never been good at vibes. So I often rely on stats. That can be a losing game if the vibes tell you that, say, Crash is about to win.

So here, I will go through some categories that are open and discuss the stats. I will say at the top that if either Anora or Conclave wins I will be happy with that outcome. Focus Features showed tremendous courage this year in being the only studio brave enough to advertise on this site, damn the torpedoes, and I would love to see them rewarded for that. But if Anora wins, I will be happy as it’s my favorite film of the year.

But let’s do this, shall we?

Best Picture

In 2019, Parasite broke all of the rules. It won Best Picture and Best Director without having won the PGA or the DGA. The major award it did win was the SAG Award for ensemble. This year, however, the SAG Awards were held after Oscar voting had been turned in. Most people don’t agree with me that we’re all influenced by what wins awards, but I think we are. To see Parasite get a standing ovation at the SAG Awards did move the needle of enthusiasm.

There was also the “it’s not that movie” factor. 1917, as brilliant as it was, told the story of one man during World War I. Not to put too fine a point on it or anything, but the people voting on these awards aren’t exactly intellectuals who might appreciate a movie about the Great War. Me, I’m a nut for the subject so I loved it. But films like that, cerebral and complex, have a much harder time winning. SOME MOVIES YOU FEEL is the famous Weinstein line that had The King’s Speech beating The Social Network. It is what it is. It wasn’t just that Parasite had a resonating message for the time (as the ruling class cosplayed that they were the oppressed resistance, a film about a class war seemed to appeal to them).

But the euphoria driving Parasite’s win, as brilliant as the movie is, had a lot to do with Hollywood’s handling of race and racism. Had it not won, all of the major category winners would have been white, exactly the wrong headlines they wanted heading into 2020, that fateful year.

Parasite was not 1917. Spotlight was not The Revenant. CODA was not The Power of the Dog. When voters are being herded into a decision that doesn’t sit right with them, they’ll often opt out in the last act. The trick is figuring out which movie is which. Anora never felt like THAT MOVIE to me. I always just thought of it as the best movie in the lineup. But it wasn’t a frontrunner. THAT MOVIE was more likely the early frontrunners. The Brutalist and Emilia Perez, maybe Conclave. But did Anora become that movie when it won the Critics Choice, the DGA and the PGA on the same weekend? Maybe.

The question is why didn’t it win anything at SAG, given that it had done so well? Why didn’t they catch the wave? Has that ever happened before? It did when Spotlight won. But that year, two different movies won PGA and DGA. So it can’t really be compared.

Here is what I know: in the expanded ballot era, no film has ever won PGA/DGA and Critics Choice and not won Best Picture. But we also know that two factors disrupted the race: the wildfires, which postponed the Critics Choice, and the downfall of Emilia Perez. That somehow left Anora in the lead but not winning any SAG awards tells you that it’s not exactly a strong frontrunner. It still might win, but it might not. So what film would benefit? There is only one: Conclave.

The preferential ballot is the tricky factor here. How the movies rank have to do with how people feel about them. If Anora’s three-peat turned voters off to the movie, as in “Really? That?” then it might not land atop their ballots. La La Land didn’t win because by the end, it wasn’t landing atop the ballots like Moonlight was. Was movie turns on their heart-lights and pushes the film to the top of the ballot?

Let’s say that Anora and Conclave hit roughly the same in the first round of voting (BAFTA went for Conclave, as did SAG, which suggests some momentum). How the down-ballot films are sorted out of the remaining will decide the winner.

For instance, if the people who did not put Anora at number one put it much farther down on their ballots, that would indicate it was now “divisive.” What movies the films that come in with the lowest counts (we assume Nickel Boys and I’m Still Here, maybe the Substance, put at number 2 or 3 will matter. I think all of those go to Anora. The people who pick movies like A Complete Unknown or Dune Part Two might have Conclave higher. That’s just a guess.

Frontrunner: Anora

Challenger: Conclave

Best Actress

This is an equally tough category as Best Picture. It seems like Demi Moore has the win locked up. Mikey Madison’s win now seems as much of a bait and switch as Anora’s fairy tale ending. But who knows. Madison has a bright future ahead of her and Demi Moore’s is behind her so probably more people would be happy to see Demi Moore win. On the other hand, we have the international Academy voters to contend with, all 3,000 or so, not to mention the huge BAFTA contingent in the Oscars. Why didn’t Demi Moore win there?

Generally, I look at three factors: Likability of movie, likeability of role, likability of star. With Demi Moore, some will love The Substance, some won’t. And you can say the same thing for Mikey Madison and Anora. One film is doing much better and that’s Anora.

Likability of film: Anora

Likability of role: Anora (she’s the whole movie)

Likability of star: Demi Moore

This is how I see it shaking out – which gives the edge ever so slightly to Madison. But I still consider Demi Moore the frontrunner because she won the SAG. So last year, here is that would have gone in a close race:

Likability of film: Poor Things (won more awards)

Likability of role: Poor Things (she’s the whole movie)

Likability of star: Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon

So you see, Emma Stone easily had the edge.

Let’s do the year before:

Likabilty of film: Everything, Everywhere all at Once (won more awards)

Likability of role: Everything, Everywhere all at Once (she’s the whole movie, Blanchett not likable)

Likability of star: Cate Blanchett slighted edges out Michelle Yeoh but both are likeable

It’s not absolute. My gut tells me Demi Moore has it but I’ll probably stick with Mikey Madison based on these criteria just for fun. And also, we don’t really know which movie between Anora and The Substance voters like more. Anora has just won more.

Frontrunner: Demi Moore, The Substance

Challenger: Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Actor

There is only one example of what happened this year, with Adrien Brody running the table before Timothee Chalamet won the SAG and that was when Casey Affleck won the Globe, the Critics Choice, the BAFTA but Denzel Washington won the SAG for Fences. Affleck went on to win. But otherwise, BAFTA has been a fairly reliable precursor for Best Actor.

A model for Chalamet winning would be Brendan Fraser for The Whale except that he didn’t win the Globe (though he should have).

Frontrunner: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Challenger: Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Best Director

It’s rare for the DGA and the Oscar to go against each other. Here are the times it’s happened in the past:

2012 — Ben Affleck won for Argo but wasn’t nominated for the Oscar. Ang Lee won for Life of Pi.

2019–Sam Mendes won for 1917 and Bong Joon Ho won the Oscar for Parasite.

That’s it. Those are the only two times in the era of the preferential ballot. I suppose we can go back farther to find years like when Rob Marshall won for Chicago and Roman Polanski won for the Pianist. But so much has changed, it’s not worth going back in time. The 2019 change is a direct result of the new membership added to change up the demographics. The Ben Affleck thing was an anomaly. Because of the new membership, because it’s a weird year, anything can happen. But I still think it’s:

Frontrunner: Sean Baker, Anora

Challenger: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Screenplays

The thing to know is this: Anora is likely to win EITHER Director OR Screenplay but probably not both. Voters might split the difference and give Brady Corbet Best Director and Sean Baker Best Screenplay. That splits the major prizes. For me, I’ll probably predict Anora for all three because I don’t know how it will land.

How do I know that they’re not likely to win both? They can if it’s a different writer and director or if there is a co-writer (Parasite, Birdman).

Billy Wilder had a co-writer on The Apartment. Annie Hall had a co-writer. Everything, Everywhere All At Once had a co-writer.

So I’m not sure it’s ever happened … ever. Unless I’m missing a year. They’ve won in Adapted, like Terms of Endearment, etc. But in original? Hasn’t happened.

But given that Baker might not win Director, I’ll put him in the frontrunner spot:

Frontrunner: Anora

Challenger: A Real Pain

That’s all I have for you today, though I’m sure I could go on and on. The bottom line is that you can play it safe or you can take chances. That’s always what it comes down to. Then, you have to live with the shame for eternity when you get it wrong. Or not. I would love to see Anora win. I would not complain if Brady Corbet won. It’s all a win/win.