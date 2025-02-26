Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

The Academy canceled the luncheon after the fires but they decided to have a gathering to mark the 97th class photo. Per tradition, I’ll post the photos here from the Academy’s site.

Also, they’ve announced new presenters:

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.

Here are the photos: