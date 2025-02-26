Facebook
The Academy canceled the luncheon after the fires but they decided to have a gathering to mark the 97th class photo. Per tradition, I’ll post the photos here from the Academy’s site.
Also, they’ve announced new presenters:
Previously announced Oscars presenters include Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.
Here are the photos:
Nominees for the 97th Oscars® were celebrated at a dinner held at the Academy Museum, Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Fernanda Torres, Cynthia Erivo, Zoe Saldaña, Mikey Madison, Monica Barbaro and Ariana Grande at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Colman Domingo and Ralph Fiennes at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña and Cynthia Erivo at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
James Mangold and Timothee Chalamet at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Timothee Chalamet at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Timothee Chalamet at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Timothee Chalamet at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Ariana Grande at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña and Cynthia Erivo at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Zoe Saldaña at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Cynthia Erivo at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Ralph Fiennes at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Edward Lachman at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Jeremy Strong at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Fernanda Torres at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Guy Pearce at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Isabella Rossellini at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Samantha Quan and Sean Baker at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Mikey Madison at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Samantha Quan and Sean Baker at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Coralie Fargeat at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Demi Moore at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Ariana Grande at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña and Cynthia Erivo at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Demi Moore at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Zoe Saldaña at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Ralph Fiennes at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Monica Barbaro at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Sebastian Stan at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Jeremy Strong at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Fernanda Torres at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Guy Pearce at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Isabella Rossellini at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Adrien Brody at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Mikey Madison at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Colman Domingo at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
John “Divine G” Whitfield and Clarence Maclin at the 97th Oscars Nominees dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.