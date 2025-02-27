Our old pal, Mark Johnson, joined me for a two hour epic podcast on the Oscar predictions. What a treat to have him go through each category one by one. It’s long but worth it! but
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
I wasn't sure if I could pull this off this year, considering the short staff we have here now, but...
Please note: Yes we will be attempting to build Big Fat Predictions chart but without the person who usually does...
Gene Hackman is a character actor. We say that sometimes and it doesn't seem to mean much. It's code for...
The Academy canceled the luncheon after the fires but they decided to have a gathering to mark the 97th class...
As we head into the last week of this dreadful year, we are still mostly dealing with an unpredictable race...
I shouldn't have laughed this hard but I did. All through it. It is probably their best one. Usually I...
FILM Film Ensemble Conclave Film Actor Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown Film Actress Demi Moore, The Substance Film Supporting...Read moreDetails
The MPSE Awards have been handed out! Here they are: WINNERS FOR THE 72ND ANNUAL MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS Outstanding...Read moreDetails
Sing Sing might have been shut out of the Oscar race - it should not have been -- but it...Read moreDetails
Please note: Yes we will be attempting to build Big Fat Predictions chart but without the person who usually does...Read moreDetails
I shouldn't have laughed this hard but I did. All through it. It is probably their best one. Usually I...Read moreDetails
Welp, I should have stuck with my gut. After switching from Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore to Adrien Brody and...Read moreDetails