Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Please note: Yes we will be attempting to build Big Fat Predictions chart but without the person who usually does these, it will be a rickety build but we’ll try to get it out. Scott Kernen will be helping. I’d like to take this moment to thank Scott for turning his pieces always on time and doing such a great job. Well done.

The time has come to finally put the pencils down and decide once and for all what each of us think is going to be proclaimed the winner of the 23 Oscar categories this Sunday, march 2nd.

It’s been quite a season, one with early frontrunners that faded into obscurity and underdogs that are now looking at as many as multiple Oscar wins, let alone potential ones on top of those. It’s akin to other seasons, but, as many pundits say, every year is different, and this one should be treated as such.

When it came to writing this piece, I think it’s best to start with Best Picture, and work the way down (unlike some, I tend to start from the most significant to the more obscure ones, but I know everyone does things differently). What many and I have learned throughout the past few seasons (and this one in many instances) is to just settle on a prediction and stick to it.

Without further adieu, let’s get right into it.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Like several of the categories we will discuss throughout this piece, this category seems to have a very soft frontrunner with a very clear number 2. However, there is just not enough evidence to really convince me (or others) to make the bold swing, knowing how often they don’t actually pay off.

Sean Baker’s Anora has won the PGA, DGA, and WGA, on top of the CCA for Best Picture and has not missed a single important nomination throughout this entire Oscar season. Though it did blank at SAG and Golden Globes, plus underperformed slightly at BAFTA (despite winning Actress and Casting), the guilds often do reign supreme, and, at least when it comes to general sentiment, is looked at as the film of the year, critically, and when it comes to the award season (honoring Sean Baker has taken the project very far).

Only two things really prevent it from feeling assured: its inconsistent win haul and the presence of Edward Berger’s Conclave, which has made quite the comeback with a SAG ensemble victory and a Bafta best film win. It’s the clear number two, and on a preferential ballot, a film as well-liked and timely as that could prevail. However, SAG/BAFTA is not a convincing combo, and though the film could win in Screenplay/Editing/Picture like Argo and Crash, it’s hard to bet against a film that has not missed much in terms of nominations, plus winning on the preferential ballot is a sign of strength for Baker’s film.

Prediction: Anora

Challenger: Conclave

Best Director

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown, James Mangold

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

What once started as a potential sweep for Brady Corbet and his astounding achievement in The Brutalist has, based on one important win and vibes, has reverted back to honoring Sean Baker and his contributions to the film medium through the presence of his independent style of filmmaking. Though winning the Golden Globe and the BAFTA is nothing to scoff at, the DGA is a big indicator of the amount of strength Baker has with directors and the industry, plus The Brutalist’s difficulty in appealing to normies, having faltered at numerous guilds. Alongside a win for Best Picture, it seems only appropriate to recognize Baker in this category, though these two might not be his only forms of recognition this Sunday

Prediction: Sean Baker, Anora

Challenger: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

We have a race on our hands here. After winning the vast majority of critic awards, the Golden Globe, the CCA, and the Bafta, it all stopped for Adrien Brody when Timothee Chalamet prevailed at the Screen Actors Guild, which reinforced just how disliked The Brutalist seems to be when it comes to guild voters.

Despite this precursor loss though, it’s clear based on the nominations that The Brutalist is more beloved by AMPAS voters than it is by the guilds, and with the international flavor of the academy, one would assume Brody might be given an edge here.

Prediction: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Challenger: Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Fittingly, this is the category that is keeping everyone up at night. What once started with Mikey Madison as a perceived frontrunner, morphed into a narrative run for Demi Moore, is now finally back to being a two-person race, between the well-respected veteran, and the ingenue.

Perhaps hypocritically, my gut instinct is telling me to lean towards Madison (the one with less precursors), rather than Moore, simply on the basis that I think Best Picture strength, more often than not, determines close races (especially in Best Actress), and if Anora is really going to win Best Picture, it still feels weird for the titular role of Anora not to win (though the guilds point to this occurring). The Bafta win, plus the vibes that Anora is much stronger than The Substance, leads me to predict this.

Prediction: Mikey Madison, Anora

Challenger: Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Talk about an easy category. Kieran Culkin has won several critics’ groups and steamrolled the televised precursors despite A Real Pain’s lack of presence elsewhere outside of the Original Screenplay. One can make an argument that Yura Borisov or Edward Norton are the runners-up to Culkin, but this feels fairly sewn up.

Prediction: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Challenger: Yura Borisov, Anora

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Akin to Best Supporting Actor, this is signed, sealed, and delivered for Zoe Saldana. Despite Emilia Perez’s controversy, Saldana has sustained despite all of that. Ariana Grande is the clear number two, but a distant one.

Prediction: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Challenger: Ariana Grande, Wicked

Best Original Screenplay

Anora, Written by Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg

September 5, Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

The Substance, Written by Coralie Fargeat

What should be a slam dunk for Sean Baker’s baity script on display in Anora is instead, a surprisingly competitive one between itself, Eisenberg’s humane dramady, and to a lesser extent, Fargeat’s stylistic vision.

Though the Bafta and CCA losses are ominous, WGA is very strong in predicting Oscar winners, and when in doubt, go with the strongest film in the Best Picture race. Though stats break all the time, and A Real Pain could win here, it’s lack of a best picture nom makes it hard to see happening. Baker could very easily become the first filmmaker in a long time to win three Oscars as a sole writer on his film, and he would be a deserving person of that feat.

Prediction: Anora

Challenger: A Real Pain

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown, Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave, Screenplay by Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez, Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys, Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing, Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield

Perhaps the biggest lock of the night outside of the supporting categories, Straughn’s spicy script for Conclave has dominated the season, winning every precursor except for WGA where it wasn’t eligible. Though Ross’s vision for Nickel Boys did prevail at the Writers Guild and there is clear passion for it, it just doesn’t feel like enough to take down the number two (or number one for some) in Best Picture

Prediction: Conclave

Challenger: Nickel Boys

For the remainder of the categories, akin to the nomination predictions, I will choose the frontrunner and its challenger more briefly.

Best Animated Feature

Prediction: The Wild Robot

Challenger: Flow

Reasoning: Don’t bet against the PGA/Annie/CCA winner if there is no clear alternative

Best Documentary Feature

Prediction: No Other Land

Challenger: Porcelain War

Reasoning: Based more on vibes than stats, No Other Land is the most talked about documentary of the year, though the presence of a DGA win for the Ukraine doc might be enough to cause some doubt.

Best International Feature

Prediction: I’m Still Here

Challenger: Emilia Perez

Reasoning: Akin to documentary, this is very much based on vibes compared to anything else, the BP nom and passion for Salles’ film, plus the controversy for EP, might result in the former winning.

Best Cinematography

Prediction: The Brutalist

Challenger: Nosferatu

Reasoning: A soft frontrunner, Crawley’s work in The Brutalist is fairly undeniable on the merit, but the ASC loss to Maria plus the CCA loss to Nosferatu is concerning.

Best Film Editing

Prediction: Conclave

Challenger: Anora

Without ACE, and Challengers being snubbed despite the CCA win, all we have to base off of is the BAFTA winner. With BP strength and praise for its technical merit in this category, it feels like a good film to predict for this category. If Anora wins here, it’s four Oscars for Baker.

Best Production Design

Prediction: Wicked

Challenger: The Brutalist

A sweeper in every sense of that word, Wicked won the Guild, Bafta, and CCA. Very difficult to find a case for anything else, and the work in The Brutalist feels like a hypothetical number two.

Best Costume Design

Prediction: Wicked

Challenger: Conclave

Having won CCA, the Guild, and Bafta, it’s another sweeper, with Conclave acting as a hypothetical number two.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Prediction: The Substance

Challenger: Wicked

Another locked category, The Substance has won the Guild, CCA, and Bafta, with Moore as a strong acting contender, it’s an added bonus, or at the very least a consolation prize for the film.

Best Sound

Prediction: Dune Part 2

Challenger: A Complete Unknown

Prior to this weekend, many believed Dune Part 2 would repeat in this category compared to the first. However, after losing Cinema Audio Society, many believe an upset in ACU was possible. However, Denis’ film remains a soft frontrunner in the category, one that feels difficult to move away from.

Best Original Score

Prediction: The Brutalist

Challenger: Conclave

Only having won the Bafta, Blumberg’s remarkable score for The Brutalist feels like another soft frontrunner with no real alternative, though an upset could happen here and this category has been unpredictable proven by Challengers’ snub here. Nevertheless the acclaim for the score in The Brutalist, plus its bafta win, is enough to solidify it as the number one.

Best Visual Effects

Prediction: Dune Part 2

Challenger: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Not much to say here other than Dune Part 2 being not only the strongest film visual effects wise, but a Best Picture nominee present here alongside Wicked and a Bafta winner. Though Apes won the guild, this feels fairly solid for Denis’ film.

Best Original Song

Prediction: El Mal from Emilia Perez

Challenger: The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

Though the EP controversy might have tainted its chances for other categories, this and supporting actress have been remarkably stable throughout the season. Though one would want Diane Warren to win sometime, this probably won’t be the year for that to happen.

Best Live Action Short

Prediction: A Lien

Challenger: Any of the four

Best Animated Short

Prediction: Wander to Wonder

Challenger: Any of the four

Best Documentary Short

Prediction: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Challenger: Any of the four

It’s been a crazy Oscar season, and I can’t believe it’s almost over. At this point, it’s best just to enjoy the ride, and the festivities this Sunday.

f you want to follow me on twitter, the link is here