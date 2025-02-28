Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

It has all come down to this. We can predict the wildest and most unpredictable outcomes of Sunday night. We’ve been doing this for a long time, haven’t we, readers. Let’s see if we can nail any potential upsets. The rules are that they should not be alternates but rather genuine shockers.

Here are my three:

1) A Complete Unknown wins Picture, Actor, Director, Screenplay

2) It’s finally Diane Warren’s year

3) Cynthia Erivo wins Best Actress

Obviously, these are extreme long shots and that’s the whole point of No Guts, No Glory.