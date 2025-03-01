Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Most people, especially on the Right, but probably every which way, are bracing for maximum impact at tomorrow’s Oscars. I know the producers and the writers have probably decided to keep things non-political – and Conan O’Brien will be funny, I know he will. But the celebrities who give out awards and accept those awards will be thinking of only one thing: how they can use their time at the Oscars to push their politics on the rest of us.

So it’s bad already, Hollywood. I shouldn’t have to tell you that. The Oscars have not been able to recover their ratings. The box office saw bomb after bomb this past year, with very few exceptions. We’re just kind of done. But I already know there are several “issue” movies, and those who take the stage will use that time to give a rousing speech so people like Jamie Lee Curtis will stand for an ovation. That is probably unavoidable. We all know the drill, which is why so many will decide not to watch the show but will instead, watch clips on YouTube and TikTok

Not watching the show is bad for Hollywood and the Oscars, although by now, I’m sure they’re expecting the ratings not to climb. Who knows. There is always the chance the public might tune in to see the show, especially to see Cynthia Erivo and Arina Grande sing Defying Gravity – a song that runs in complete opposition to what Hollywood has now become.

Now, I know I’m one to talk. I have never been able to keep politics off of my own site. I get it. People have things to say, and they want the biggest possible audience to say those things.

But the dire situation we’re in requires an “all of Hollywood” approach to inviting the millions of people you’ve shut out for the past almost ten years. As you can see by this chart on Stastia, it was right after 2016 that the ratings began to decline. They’re slowly crawling their way back but it seems clear to me that the Oscars, like late night comedy, like many of the shows that play on streaming are aimed at only one half of America. The blue half.

I don’t even think anyone likes to hear celebrities go on and on about politics, lecturing the rest of us on how we should live our lives or what we should care about. Most of us have become accustomed to that knot in our stomachs when we know Saturday Night Live will air and will, as usual, represent that singular mono-culture viewpoint which we’re all getting a little sick of by now, in case the 2024 election didn’t make that case strongly enough.

Kat Rosenfield writes about it in The Free Press in her column, “Make Actors Apolitical Again”:

To hear an actor talk like this is especially remarkable in the middle of awards season, when the great and the good of Hollywood use the red carpet as a pulpit to preach their politics, which are reliably blue. Last Sunday, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jane Fonda used her acceptance speech for the Life Achievement Award to rally the crowd to the right side of history. “Make no mistake, empathy is not weak or woke,” she declared. “And by the way, woke just means you give a damn about other people!”

Fonda and her speech are a forerunner to this year’s film industry main event: the Oscars, which air tomorrow evening and have become synonymous in recent years with political statement-making. In 2018, actors wore black pins stamped with the words “Time’s Up,” to show solidarity with #MeToo’s sister movement, and Best Actress winner Frances McDormand used her time onstage to call for greater female representation in all areas of film production. In 2020, Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt opened his acceptance speech with a crack about President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial—“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week”—while actors Kumail Nanjiani and Lupita Nyong’o made pointed remarks about immigration. And just last year, The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer used his acceptance speech for the Best International Feature Film award to make impassioned comments about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, sparking both furious applause from fellow celebrities and an official condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League.

Ordinarily, I would not be writing a piece like this. I would be the good cheerleader I was for over 20 years of my life. Maybe that’s why people were nice to me because I was nice to the machine that produces the Oscars every year. Well, hell hath no fury like an Oscar blogger scorned.

I already know it will be speeches about Ukraine, speeches about Palestine, speeches about Trump and Nazis and dictators and rousing applause from the crowd. We already know. We lived through Trump’s last term. We know what it inspired. But who knows, maybe they’ll surprise us this year.

Either way, we all need culture. We need our gods and goddesses too, believe it or not. If we don’t get them on the big screen we’ll find them elsewhere. Whatever has happened to Hollywood, they don’t want to be what they’ve always been. Perhaps they don’t want to be gods anymore and just want to be regular people, but regular people is not something we need. It is something we are.

Joining the real world won’t be easy for Hollywood, but it is necessary for great movies to ever make their return. I can only hope that comes sooner rather than later.