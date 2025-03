Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

The red carpet placeholder has dropped for today’s Oscars. If you’d like to chat about the day, here you go. The one thing we can count on are pretty dresses. It’s a beautiful day in Southern California, not too hot, not too cold and not many clouds in the sky.

Film Threat has an Oscars watch party which looks like a lot of fun!

Here is Justin Chang’s Oscar menu: