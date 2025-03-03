Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

I didn’t go to the Oscars this year. My ticket went to someone far more compliant than me. But the Academy offers up lovely photos from their press sites. I thought you might like to see some of the photos others took from last night back and stage and at the show.

Looking at Sean Baker with all of those Oscars will cause people to erupt into fits of sour grapes. He doesn’t deserve that many, you might say, or that’s too much for one person. But the truth is that this is how Oscars should be won. Baker has spent his entire career making movies for the sheer love of it. He didn’t get rich. He never sold out. He just kept telling stories. And now, he’s been rewarded for it. We should be so lucky to have more filmmakers out there who dedicate themselves as he has. He makes the American film industry proud.

Here are some photos from the Academy’s site: