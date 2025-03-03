Facebook
I didn’t go to the Oscars this year. My ticket went to someone far more compliant than me. But the Academy offers up lovely photos from their press sites. I thought you might like to see some of the photos others took from last night back and stage and at the show.
Looking at Sean Baker with all of those Oscars will cause people to erupt into fits of sour grapes. He doesn’t deserve that many, you might say, or that’s too much for one person. But the truth is that this is how Oscars should be won. Baker has spent his entire career making movies for the sheer love of it. He didn’t get rich. He never sold out. He just kept telling stories. And now, he’s been rewarded for it. We should be so lucky to have more filmmakers out there who dedicate themselves as he has. He makes the American film industry proud.
Here are some photos from the Academy’s site:
Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Cullen pose backstage with their Oscars® at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Alex Coco, Sean Baker and Samantha Quan pose backstage with their Oscars® at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Demi Moore arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Kieran Culkin winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Conan O’Brien poses with an Oscar at the live ABC telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Cast and crew of Anora backstage after being presented the Oscar® for Best Picture alongside Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker and Yuriy Borisov during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Sean Baker at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham pose backstage with the Oscar® for Documentary Feature Film during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Daryl Hannah and Sean Baker backstage with the Oscar® for Film Editing during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Samuel L. Jackson and Selena Gomez backstage with the Oscar® for Production Design during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Mikey Madison poses with the Oscar® for Actress in a Leading Role during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
The 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Mikey Madison walks backstage with her Oscar® for Actress in a Leading Role during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
A view backstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Quentin Tarantino walks backstage with Sean Baker after he won the Oscar® for Directing during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Sean Baker poses backstage with the Oscar® for Original Screenplay during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, and Bowen Yang pose with the Oscar® winner for Costume Design Paul Tazewell during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Margaret Qualley at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Elle Fanning and Lily-Rose Depp backstage at the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
The 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Michelle Yeoh arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
The live ABC telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Elle Fanning and Lily-Rose Depp backstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Paul Tazewell poses backstage with the Oscar® for Costume Design during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande backstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Cynthia Erivo backstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Robert Downey Jr. and Kieran Culkin pose backstage with the Oscar® for Best Supporting Actor during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Demi Moore at the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Mikey Madison and Sean Baker during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Adrien Brody poses with the Oscar® for Actor in a Leading Role and Elliot Brody, Sylvia Plachy, and Georgina Chapman during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Adrien Brody accepts the Oscar® for Actor in a Leading Role during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Cynthia Erivo, Ava DuVernay, Colman Domingo and Raúl Domingo at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Ariana Grande, Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Laura Dern and Isabella Rossellini during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Marco Perego-Saldaña and Zoe Saldaña during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Bowen Yang and Ariana Grande during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Whoopi Goldberg and Cynthia Erivo at he live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Guy Pearce, Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore at the live ABC telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Mikey Madison accepts the Oscar® for Actress in a Leading Role during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Adam Sandler during the live ABC telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Lesley Barber and Karla Sofía Gascón during the live ABC telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Isabella Rossellini, Laura Dern, Demi Moore, and Penelope Cruz pose during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Ariana Grande, Paul Tazewell, Cynthia Erivo and Ethan Slater at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Jesse Eisenberg celebrates with Kieran Culkin for winning the Oscar® for Actor in a Supporting Role during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Guy Pearce, Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley at the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Adam Sandler during the live ABC telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Sean Baker accepts the Oscar® for Original Screenplay during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Sean Baker accepts the Oscar® for Film Editing during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.