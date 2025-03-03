Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

My apologies that the SAG contest was lost in the ether. I’m not sure what happened but both forms ended up corrupted for TV and film. But the good news is that the Oscar contest has revealed four winners with the high score of 19 each:

Chunhong Lee

Angela Hutton

Harry Fisher

Ruben Gomez

Please send an email to claim your prize!

And here are the runners-up with 18:

Callen Strang

Carol Neiditch

Dave Guthmann

Joseph Williams

Anita, Ehrenfried

Jeff Ray

Sarp E

Bryce Marrero

DAVID RECTOR

Elias Benavidez

Dustin Cole

Gary Turer

Claudiu Cristian Dobre

Eric M. Petillo

Bastian Stumpf

Erik Dalstrom

Sontag Glick

Scott Kernen

Orpheus Febo

Christian DiMartino

Daniel Rosenberg

Congratulations everyone!