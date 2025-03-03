I spoke with Jeff Wells of Hollywood-Elsewhere about the Oscars. We talk for a little over an hour about all things controversial, as usual. Hope you enjoy.
I spoke with Jeff Wells of Hollywood-Elsewhere about the Oscars. We talk for a little over an hour about all things controversial, as usual. Hope you enjoy.
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
I spoke with Jeff Wells of Hollywood-Elsewhere about the Oscars. We talk for a little over an hour about all...
I didn't go to the Oscars this year. My ticket went to someone far more compliant than me. But the...
We live in a society where success is measured by victimhood. The more oppressed someone is perceived, the more likely...
Contrary to what the title suggests, perhaps the most shocking aspect of this year’s Academy Awards telecast wasn’t the surprise...
Best Picture Anora Best Actor Adrien Brody - The Brutalist Best Actress Mikey Madison - Anora Best Supporting Actress Zoe...
The red carpet placeholder has dropped for today's Oscars. If you'd like to chat about the day, here you go....
Best Picture Anora Best Actor Adrien Brody - The Brutalist Best Actress Mikey Madison - Anora Best Supporting Actress Zoe...Read moreDetails
FILM Film Ensemble Conclave Film Actor Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown Film Actress Demi Moore, The Substance Film Supporting...Read moreDetails
The MPSE Awards have been handed out! Here they are: WINNERS FOR THE 72ND ANNUAL MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS Outstanding...Read moreDetails
Contrary to what the title suggests, perhaps the most shocking aspect of this year’s Academy Awards telecast wasn’t the surprise...Read moreDetails
It's been a long, strange trip, Oscarwatchers. I don't think these will be my last predictions ever. But it's highly...Read moreDetails
Please note: Yes we will be attempting to build Big Fat Predictions chart but without the person who usually does...Read moreDetails