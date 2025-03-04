Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

I kept meaning to write up Part Two of How to Save the Oscars, but I never got around to it. I was too busy saving myself. If you want to read about it, you can read my piece in Tablet Magazine, which details my story alongside Emilia Perez’s crash and burn — and what has brought us to this moment. It was a long, slow slide.

The ratings are roughly 18 but grew slightly when you added in mobile and PC viewing to roughly 19 or 20 million. In other words, they didn’t budge that much from last year, which tells you that whatever audience remains for the Oscars is the audience.

They gained roughly 1.9 from Hulu and I imagine that’s where they’re headed next. They did about the best they could do with this show, honestly. Conan O’Brien did make one Trump joke to rapturous applause, perhaps just to show everyone he was on their side. They all feel deeply about their political positions and they’re willing to go down with the ship in defense of them.

But the problem is so much bigger than Oscar ratings. It is so big, in fact, I am not sure it can even be solved. I imagine this is the end — which is fitting since Oscar is just a couple of years shy of his 100th birthday. Nothing and no one lives forever. The Oscars won’t die outright. They can make the shift to streaming and become something as niche as the Tony Awards and maybe that will be good enough.

I don’t know if younger generations beyond the minimal audience for the Oscar Expert and Brother Bro or the readers of Next Best Picture will even have any interest in the Oscars going forward. We’re living through the last gasp of a collectivist era, wherein competition for the “best” doesn’t exactly flourish. It does better in the eras of individualism.

The idea of being the “best” now, at least on the Left, only counts if you are a designated “marginalized group” member. Otherwise, if you’re a white guy, or even a white woman, you’ll be put through the social justice washing machine on X or TikTok, as we’ve seen with Mikey Madison’s win, with Anora in general, which is getting hit from both the Right and the Left.

The Right must begin to build some culture to compete but at the moment, they’re not there yet. The oppressive rules of the Hays Code have now been transferred to the Left with the “Woke Code.” The Hays Code was implemented back in the 1930s to direct Hollywood to clean up the smut and indecency. It is essentially a “rules for life” handbook of how stories in Hollywood could be told.

General Principles

1. No picture shall be produced which will lower the moral standards of those who see it. Hence

the sympathy of the audience should never be thrown to the side of crime, wrongdoing, evil or

sin. 2. Correct standards of life, subject only to the requirements of drama and

entertainment, shall be presented. 3. Law, natural or human, shall not be ridiculed, nor shall sympathy be created

for its violation. Particular Applications

I—Crimes Against the Law

These shall never be presented in such a way as to throw sympathy with the crime as againstlaw and justice or to inspire others with a desire for imitation.

1. Murder

a. The technique of murder must be presented in a way that will not inspire imitation.

b. Brutal killings are not to be presented in detail.

c. Revenge in modern times shall not be justified. 2. Methods of Crime should not be explicitly presented.

a. Theft, robbery, safe-cracking, and dynamiting of trains, mines, buildings, etc., should not be detailed in method.

b. Arson must be subject to the same safeguards.

c. The use of firearms should be restricted to essentials.

d. Methods of smuggling should not be presented.

3. Illegal drug traffic must never be presented. 4. The use of liquor in American life, when not required by the plot or for proper characterization will not be shown. II—Sex

The sanctity of the institution of marriage and the home shall be upheld. Pictures shall not infer

that low forms of sex relationship are the accepted or common thing. 1. Adultery, sometimes necessary plot material, must not be explicitly treated, or justified, or

presented attractively. 2. Scenes of Passion a. They should not be introduced when not essential to the plot.

b. Excessive and lustful kissing, lustful embraces, suggestive postures and gestures, are not to

be shown.

be shown. c. In general passion should so be treated that these scenes do not stimulate the lower and baser

element. 3. Seduction or Rape a. They should never be more than suggested, and only when essential for the plot, and even

then never shown by explicit method.

then never shown by explicit method. b. They are never the proper subject for comedy. 4. Sex perversion or any inference to it is forbidden. 5. White-slavery shall not be treated. 6. Miscegenation (sex relationships between the white and black races) is forbidden. 7. Sex hygiene and venereal diseases are not subjects for motion pictures. 8. Scenes of actual child birth, in fact or in silhouette, are never to be presented. 9. Children’s sex organs are never to be exposed. III—Vulgarity

The treatment of low, disgusting, unpleasant, though not necessarily evil, subjects should be subject always to the dictates of good taste and a regard for the sensibilities of the audience. IV—Obscenity

Obscenity in word, gesture, reference, song, joke, or by suggestion (even when likely to be understood only by part of the audience) is forbidden. V—Profanity

Pointed profanity (this includes the words, God, Lord, Jesus, Christ—unless used reverently—

Hell, S.O.B. damn, Gawd), or every other profane or vulgar expression, however used, is

forbidden. VI—Costume

1. Complete nudity is never permitted. This includes nudity in fact or in silhouette, or any

lecherous or licentious notice thereof by other characters in the picture. 2. Undressing scenes should be avoided, and never used save where essential to the plot. 3. Indecent or undue exposure is forbidden. 4. Dancing costumes intended to permit undue exposure or indecent movements in the dance are forbidden. VII—Dances

1. Dances suggesting or representing sexual actions or indecent passion are forbidden. 2. Dances which emphasize indecent movements are to be regarded as obscene. VIII—Religion

1. No film or episode may throw ridicule on any religious faith. 2. Ministers of religion in their character as ministers of religion should not be used as comic

characters or as villains. 3. Ceremonies of any definite religion should be carefully and respectfully handled. IX—Locations

The treatment of bedrooms must be governed by good taste and delicacy. X—National Feelings

1. The use of the Flag shall be consistently respectful.

2. The history, institutions, prominent people and citizenry of other nations shall be represented

fairly. XI—Titles

Salacious, indecent, or obscene titles shall not be used. XII—Repellent Subjects

The following subjects must be treated within the careful limits of good taste:

1. Actual hangings or electrocutions as legal punishments for crime.

2. Third Degree methods.

3. Brutality and possible gruesomeness.

4. Branding of people or animals.

5. Apparent cruelty to children or animals.

6. The sale of women or a woman selling her virtue.

7. Surgical operations

Some of these rules not only aren’t bad but are with us today, like abusing animals or nudity for minors. It was the other stuff that was oppressive for artists, knowing that there was only one way they could tell their story.

What we call “The Left” broke free from that kind of oppression and the counterculture revolution was born. But within the Hays Code, Hollywood made some of the best films ever. I don’t know why the same isn’t true with the Woke Code now, but I do know that almost no one will even admit there is a problem, let alone try to solve it.

I don’t think this is can be fixed. Those who run the industry are true believers. They feel it deeply and they’re not giving it up. There are artists working within the trappings, like Mike White who is doing brilliant work on HBO’s White Lotus this year. But for more artists like that to get work, Hollywood has to loosen its grip and try harder to get back to greatness, to achieving things, like Timothee Chalamet said in his acceptance speech.

This kind of swagger is what Hollywood needs back. ROCK WITH YOUR C*CK OUT Hollywood. Bring back the greatness. Fight for the high achievements, not just elevating marginalized groups and getting high off “making history.” Maybe there is room for both.

I hope so.

If the Oscars did want to try to make their awards more about real competition than what it has become (a rigged game curated by bloggers and publicists), they might do these five things:

Bringing Best Picture down to five was a failed experiment. It worked when there were two Hollywoods, with one side making bazillions on franchise movies, but that side has mostly collapsed, too. Forget the popular film category. Just have five Best Pictures and five International Feature films. The films nominated for Best Picture must play in theaters, not a limited run but a wide release. Why this will work: it will force the Academy to pick popular films. It will force the industry to make films people will want to see so those films don’t flop. It will elevate the industry across the board. Publicists will have to work harder not just to get their movies to voters but to the public too. Have a separate category for independent and streaming. That will have a production budget limit, which will help Netflix stay disciplined regarding budgets. Films are better when there isn’t a blank check. This category can be open to films made on YouTube, too. It can be open to anyone who wants to make a name for themselves. It can be like its own film festival. Eliminate the DEI mandate. Get rid of it. Expand the voting window for picking winners. International Feature category should no longer go to the country of origin. This is outdated and needs to be abandoned. It should be a category for international feature submissions.

That’s the best I got.