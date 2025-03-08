Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

It’s hard to find anyone around lately who is observant enough and brave enough to tell the truth about Hollywood now. Chris Gore and Alan Ng on Film Threat do just that as they deconstruct and break down the essence of why Mickey 17 gets everything so wrong. Of course, the price of admission inside utopia isn’t difficult. One must accept the premise that those people over there are bad and all of us inside are good. If you do that, they might not come after you. Might not. If course, you have to love Big Brother too. You have not just admit that 2+2=5 but also BELIEVE IT. And if you love Big Brother and you believe in the alternate reality invented therein? Then you will be accepted.

The result is crappy unwatchable dogmatic films that function as a magic mirror to the ruling class — who is the fairest of them all? YOU ARE, the mirror says.

But no one puts it better or explains it better than Chris Gore and Alan Ng do here:

You can’t be funny unless you have some foot in reality and the truth. Most on the Left, especially in Hollywood, do not. Part of it is self-preservation. Where Mark Ruffalo is concerned, and many involved in this film, they believe all of this their core. But also, because we’re living 1984 they know if you defy the rules inside utopia they’ll shove your face into a cage with rats. Not exactly that, but you are under constant threat that you might be accused of saying something or believing something that gets you kicked out of utopia.

Honestly, though, Orwell had it right. He know that if there was any hope it lies in the Proles. Here’s me continually wishing Hollywood made movies for the Proles. If you build it, they will come.