Some might find it crazy to imagine thinking of next year’s Oscar race when the previous one ended just a week ago, but, perhaps to the surprise of some, the discussion regarding the winners and the fallout of the ceremony has been fairly nonexistent. Anora and Sean Baker triumphed, and that was it.

The Oscars are different now, many simply look at what won, check it out, and move on, not really giving it a second thought. But part of the fun in being an Oscarwatcher is looking ahead to what each year has in store, not only from a potential Oscar perspective but from a generic film perspective as well. Of course, it’s a habit for a couple to make predictions early, often accepting that they’re going to be wrong simply because the people who vote for these awards don’t think about it nearly as much as we do. It’s a passion of those who follow the race, instead of those who actually decide it.

Let’s take a look at what Cole and Justin’s (Oscar Expert and Brother Bro) app has when it comes to Best Picture, specifically regarding what the community is predicting at this very moment, a general benchmark, one would argue.

As one can see, it’s a mixture of some Film Twitter favorites and projects that seem undeniable on paper (I say on paper for a reason).

Filmmakers like Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Chloe Zhao (Hamnet), Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein), Luca Guadagnino (After The Hunt), and Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia) are always going to have people advocating and/or predicting their respective films for awards, whether or not these projects make it all the way to the ceremony remains to be seen. But that really is the fun of it all, amirite?

The International Effect

As evidenced by the previous Oscar years, it’s quite clear that Cannes has now become the jumping pad (and arguably the heart and soul) for prestige filmmaking that propels itself forward to further recognition. As evidenced by the films mentioned above, there are at least four films (Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love, Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, Park Chan-Wook’s No Other Choice, Oliver Hermanus’ The History of Sound) on top of a few others, that seem plausible for a premiere at that said festival. My advice, as well as the advice of probably others who follow this race, would be to put one’s attention to Cannes to see what will launch this award season (with the festival dropping its lineup sometime in April)

My First Shot at it

Though I started writing here in September, early predictions have always been a thing of mine. Unlike ones later in the year, I don’t sweat them as much, and I really like to use them more as placeholder sets of films that have “potential” to make a splash in the awards race.

Let’s have at it (top thirty style)

One Battle After Another (Dir: Paul Thomas Anderson) Sentimental Value (Dir: Joachim Trier) Ann Lee (Dir: Mona Fastvold, spouse of Brady Corbet) The Bride! (Dir: Maggie Gyllenhaal) Marty Supreme (Dir: Josh Safdie) The History of Sound (Dir: Oliver Hermanus) Hamnet (Dir: Chloe Zhao) Wicked For Good (Dir: Jon M. Chu) Jay Kelly (Dir: Noah Baumbach) The Doctor Says, I’ll be alright, but I’m Feelin’ blue (Dir: Mascha Schilinski, the Cannes premiere I am taking a swing at and predicting will be the big break out of the fest) Michael (Dir: Antoine Fuqua) The Smashing Machine (Dir: Benny Safdie) Bugonia (Dir: Yorgos Lanthimos) Avatar: Fire and Ash (Dir: James Cameron) The Life of Chuck (Dir: Mike Flanagan, TIFF audience winner so Film Twitter will put eyes on it) Sorry, Baby (Dir: Eva Victor, Sundance premiere that I saw virtually, could be *the one* from there) Roofman (Dir: Derek Cianfrance) Highest 2 Lowest (Dir: Spike Lee) The Roses (Dir: Jay Roach) After the Hunt (Dir: Luca Guadagnino) Die, My Love (Dir: Lynne Ramsey) Frankenstein (Dir: Guillermo Del Toro) Deliver Me from Nowhere (Dir: Scott Cooper) The Ballad of a Small Player (Dir: Edward Berger) No Other Choice (Dir: Park Chan-wook) Rental Family (Dir: Hikari) Untitled Kathryn Bigelow Political Thriller (Dir: Kathryn Bigelow) Mother Mary (Dir: David Lowery) Eddington (Dir: Ari Aster) Ella McCay (Dir: James L. Brooks)

I did not list a couple, including Bradley Cooper and Terrence Malick’s upcoming works, simply because there isn’t any certainty in a 2025 release, but this is what I have currently. I will absolutely be missing a few, and if anyone has any others, please put them in the comments below.

That’s all I got for this week, and if any of you want to follow me on X, the link is here