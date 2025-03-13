Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

The new Black Mirror trailer has dropped.

They are dropped a sequel for the popular episode USS Callister. I personally think Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker lost his mojo when things shifted in Hollywood around the “Great Awokening” era. It became difficult to tell the truth anywhere. Instead, we just keep getting the preferred truth. Everywhere we look there are great stories to tell but not if you see the world through the lens of good and evil. When you operate from that binary, it’s harder to talk about what everyone knows to be true. No one wants to be targeted as “evil” so they project goodness. I found that applied to Black Mirror too. But who knows. Hope springs eternal.

Season 7 drops April 10. I’m sure I won’t get a preview link, being that I’ve been exiled from utopia. And that’s fine. I can watch it with everyone else.