Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Disney’s Snow White has been in the middle of a culture war, at least online. It’s been the target for quite some time on more Right-leaning sites and the fandom hive mind YouTube. The Hollywood Reporter runs down the chatter and explains why the studio is nervous about whether the film will make money. They are scaling back the premiere to keep the film’s two stars, Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, as far away from reporters as they can get. No one wants a sound bite to go viral just before the movie drops.

Even before the L.A. premiere news, however, there was a sense that Disney was being a bit Bashful about Snow White. One theater owner and a rival studio source says Disney’s massive marketing machine has been uncharacteristically quiet until quite recently, noting advance ticket sales didn’t commence until Monday — less than two weeks before the film’s release. Many of the studio’s live-action family tentpoles in recent years have typically become available to book least one month before the film opens, including last year’s Christmas Mufasa: The Lion King and 2023’s summer tentpole The Little Mermaid. Snow White, however, is a spring title coming out during a particularly quiet year, meaning it has little competition of rival films for girls and older females.

With a $240–$269.4 million budget, Snow White has felt beleaguered in the run-up to the film’s opening. The people who criticize it, though, aren’t its target audience. Only families with kids will determine the film’s fate, not people like Critical Drinker on YouTube, who have been batting the film around for at least a year.

The casting of Zegler makes it not so much a character whose skin is “white as snow,” but rather a character who was born in a snowstorm.

Most audiences want to escape and relax when watching a movie. If they sense it’s some kind of a lesson on how or what to think, it feels more like going to class rather than having fun. This Snow White isn’t just about the casting choice but about making Snow White herself “empowered” and feminist.

The original Snow White is a perfect film. There is no improving on it. It’s a story of true love, not just with the handsome prince who finds his one true love in Snow White, but also because the character of Snow White is a representation of love, which is why so many animals gravitate to her, and why the Seven Dwarves would lay down their lives for her.

On the other hand, families need to take their kids somewhere and as long as the film is family-friendly, there’s a good chance they’ll go to see Snow White. In other words, I imagine the film will do just fine at the box office.

The real trailer:

It looks very social justice-oriented, as one would expect in 2024. The funny thing about Hollywood is that they want so badly to be GOOD. They want to be seen as GOOD. So much so that they’ve mostly forgotten how to tell stories for other people; they want to tell stories about themselves: see how good we are. So, in a way, movies have now become their own magic mirror. Who is the fairest of them all?

I don’t think the movie will bomb. I think it will do fine. It won’t be on the level of Frozen or anything like that, but it will do respectable business. I’m guessing roughly 200-300 million domestically.

Here is a hilarious AI version of a fake Snow White trailer:

The original: