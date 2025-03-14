Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

I think I have put in a good deal of my life’s work on this site. 25 years. I work on it almost every day. I’m the ONLY one who works on it now. It’s hard work. I don’t get paid, not really, not anymore. And I have been hands-off the comments for quite a while now. But I was told by someone recently just how hostile the commenters were. I hadn’t been following or paying attention, but I just had the misfortune of wading into it the tunnel of shit that is the comment section.

The commenters here have always been half-good and half-assholes. That’s the truth. But now, it seems only the assholes remain. The problem with assholes is that they intimidate people who might want to comment on what I’m writing. This is very typical of the Left in general. It seems that they believe they own culture now. Well YA DON’T. You never did. Culture is for everyone, and it’s a much better culture when it is for everyone. If it is aimed only at one side it becomes suffocating and just plain bad.

So, now that I have seen for myself just how bad it is, and guess what? I’m done. So, you terrible little monsters will have to find somewhere else to drop a load. Not here, not anymore. Unfortunately, the last thing I want to do with my time is to police the comments, but I will. I will ban, and I will delete it. If you want to add something constructive rather than crybaby tantrums and insults, you are more than welcome. If not, sorry, it’s time we went our separate ways. Life is way too short to endure that. I allowed it go on, even though I have many things to do and babysitting baby tyrants is not how I wish to spend my time.

So, these are the new rules.

Do not attack me personally. Don’t call me a “racist” or “anti-gay” or whatever else. You know it isn’t true. I will ban and delete. This isn’t about free speech. This is about my level of tolerance, which has bottomed out. I would prefer you did not attack and bully other commenters. I’m sure you can find a way to speak to one another with some civility. You can post links to other sites and stories if you want, but just know that unless you send them directly to me, I’m not likely to see them. You can send them to Scott Kernen on Twitter if you’d like, and he can get them to me. This is not your outhouse. You are not welcome to just let loose your bowels in the comment section. That is not what it is for. People who don’t agree with you 100% might post here, and you should allow them to do that.

Finally, I’d just say, if you all hate me that much, why are you still here? It’s not like there aren’t five billion other sites where you can go to comment. I feel like I’ve been saying this exact same thing for the last 20 years and for different reasons. The latest rage is that you’re mad because I’m not like I used to be. Well, not sorry. That’s life. We evolve. We grow. We change. You can’t spend half of your life online and never change. Maybe you want some kind of artificial intelligence to do and say exactly what you want. I’m sure we’re not that far off from exactly that. So lucky you. Soon you will have content to your exact tastes. But while I’m alive and while I’m running this site, you will be getting just my own original thoughts. Like it, hate it, that’s the way it is.

Reddit is a great place to join a community and write about the Oscars. I would also recommend The Contending. You can go to Gold Derby. You have to start building a community somewhere that you feel more aligned with or comfortable with. If you like this site, great—I’m happy you do—but don’t hang around here just to get your sadistic jollies. Haven’t I been through enough? Seriously, can you please give me a break?

For now, I’ll have to moderate the comments until things level out. I wish I didn’t but there isn’t anything I can do about it. I am still responsible for this site — all of it — even the comments.

Thanks for reading. That’s all, folks.