Most of my readers do not comment on this site, but I do hear from them in various ways, from email to social media. They have been coming here for almost the 25 years I’ve been in business. When I think about who I write for and why I keep this site going, those are the people I think about. They might not agree with my politics, but they appreciate that someone is willing to talk about things no one else will.

The reason my site has changed, other than a horrific, overblown, terrifying cancel culture episode—shame on all of them, by the way, history will not be kind—is that I participated in the marriage of politics and movies, or politics and the Oscars. I did this for years. I believed it was right at the time. I thought it was important to shake the tree. I just didn’t know where it would end up and how bad things would get.

Being “red-pilled” is simply finding my way to people who exist in the real world, warts and all. Is it perfect? No. Do we all agree on everything, no. But we’re in the realm of the sane. Inside the bubble where Hollywood has found itself, things are oppressive, tyrannical, fascist-like.

I am trying not to use my site to push the dogma of the Left anymore. You could say it is not a “woke” site anymore as it used to be. Movie awards have become a way to validate or support the politics of the Democrats and the Left, which has made for extremely dull storytelling. The problem is there is no dividing line anymore. But there has to be. For art to thrive and for good stories to be told, they can’t be held to the standard of only telling stories from one perspective.

But I get that the recent community here is also very much a political community and very much on the Left. Their way of dealing with how the site has changed is to come here to scream at me. And that is unacceptable to me now. I would urge you to find a site more in keeping with your own belief system and maybe you’ll find something more satisfying so you don’t need to scream at me anymore. So here are some Oscar sites that could use readers and commenters to help build their communities, and most of them are like-minded, fascist-left-approved.

The Contending – our crew here at AwardsDaily built their own site for Oscars and Emmys. AwardsWatch – Mark Johnson writes his Oscar column there. The Oscar Race is on Reddit. I find Reddit too punitive to really enjoy, but the Oscar conversation is top-notch. It has over 100k followers. Gold Derby – I think they still have a thriving forum. As you all know, I was “benched” from the site and probably won’t be going back but the writers there are still good, last time I checked. Next Best Picture – they seem to have a thriving community of millennials. AwardsRadar – Joey’s a nice chap. The Oscar Expert – not technically a site but a YT channel. TikTok – just in general, it has some pretty good Oscar pundits on there. Can’t think of any specifically but it seems to have a thriving ecosystem that’s interesting.

I’m sure I’m forgetting some. Those are the biggest ones. If you can think of any good ones, please leave them in the comments.

For those who are sticking around, if you’ll be patient with me while I work out the commenting situation here, I’d appreciate it. The comments won’t be moderated forever, just until things settle down a bit.