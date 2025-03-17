Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

If you want to see just how crowded Oscar coverage is, try googling Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes. The news is everywhere. But in case you did not know, yes, she has been asked to return. Begged, we should stipulate. As in, please help save us from ourselves. Along those same lines, the Academy has asked Conan O’Brien to return because he, too, was such a success. You sort of start thinking about these two co-hosting something some time.

Either way, the Academy has made the right decision to bring back O’Brien. I personally would have preferred he left out the one Trump joke that brought the house down because I think Hollywood should be for everyone, not just over to the Left and at the top. Getting political is usually only allowed in one direction and I figure, if you are going to hit one side, then at least hit the other. But I don’t know. Maybe it’s too late to hope for any kind of communal experience.

O’Brien was good as a host, I thought, as was Nikki Glaser. They both understand they are walking on eggshells with the most sensitive people in the world – both the audience seated before them and the hive mind watching from their social media perch waiting to find one bad actor they can hurl into the public square for humiliation. These shows seemed to go along as best as possible under the conditions.

O’Brien in particular reminded me of the Oscars of old. And yes, people would say, “Oh, you mean because he’s a WHITE MAN.” No, because he struck the perfect balance between silly and welcoming. That’s hard to do. Not many have managed it. I’ve not been a fan of Jimmy Kimmel hosting because Jimmy Kimmel’s entire brand is about politics. It’s good to see the Academy keeping a good thing going.