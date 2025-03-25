Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Jay Roach’s remake of The War of the Roses only starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. There is no way this won’t be extremely entertaining at worst and brilliant at best. Screenplay by Tony McNamara (The Favourite and Poor Things).

Here is a scene from The War of the Roses, from back in the Kathleen Turner/Michael Douglas era:

Olivia Colman as a righteous bitch is the best Olivia Colman.

A release date of August 29th is in the sweet spot as Telluride and Venice kick off. Whether it’s an “Oscar movie” or not, I imagine it will be a good time