Just announced, Zendaya will play the brilliant singer Ronnie Spector, announced in Deadline exclusive:

EXCLUSIVE: A24 is adding to its partnership with megastar Zendaya and her film on the life of singer Ronnie Spector, with Barry Jenkins coming on board to direct with Dave Kajganich tapped to write an original screenplay. Zendaya will play the legendary songstress and according to sources, the star and Jenkins, who’d been looking to work together for some time, agreed on a version of Spector’s story that could immerse audiences in what the singer’s life with the troubled producer Phil Spector felt like rather than a traditional cradle to the grave biopic.

We are hearing the deals for Spector’s life rights and for Be My Baby, the memoir she wrote with Vince Waldron, remain in tact. The film is in development with Luca Guadagnino writer Kajganich who is hard at work on the expressive interpretation of Spector’s life which Zendaya and Jenkins are after.