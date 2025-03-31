Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

It sure is quiet when it comes to the film industry and notable projects, with many holding their breath until CinemaCon reveals more information regarding what 2025 will have in store. Nevertheless, this doesn’t stop people from jotting down films and performances to keep an eye on, in case they turn out to be successful and have a place in this year of filmmaking, for better or worse.

People who follow the awards race always love to prioritize Best Actress, not just because it’s an above-the-line category but also because it really brings out the passion and opinions. Looking at the slate of projects, it’s clear that the field is fairly large, with people considered veterans, newcomers, and some in between.

For the sake of a consensus, let’s see what the Awards Expert community (an app you can download on your phone—you can follow me there if you’d like) has to say about this category at this moment in time.

Many people believe this race will be a battle between a well-respected, Oscar-winning veteran rumored to give the best performance of her career in Luca Guadagnino’s After The Hunt and Three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, though still rather new to the industry, for Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good.

Both of these projects are easily some of the most talked about upcoming films of the year, especially in the awards-watching community, many think Chu’s film in particular might be even more popular with the Oscars than the previous one, and “going the distance” in BP. If we were talking about the older academy of the past, I would agree, but considering how international the voting body has gotten, I would have to theorize how open they would be to recognizing a major franchise studio film. It just doesn’t happen nowadays.

Of the remaining top five, one finds performances from Jesse Buckley for Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet, Jennifer Lawrence for Lynne Ramsey’s Die, My Love, and Renate Reinsve for Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value.

For my personal five, I am willing to go against the grain here and select two performances that are not actually in the predicted five as of this moment. Amanda Seyfried for Mona Fastvold’s Ann Lee and June Squibb for Scarlett Johansson’s Eleanor the Great. The former being a well-respected and single nominated ingenue teaming up with Brady Corbet and his wife Mona Fastvold to create more likely than not a memorable cinematic experience, and the latter being well-respected veteran who has never won, yet so many want to see get her due someday.

Among other people in the field, it’s a very strong list of possible contenders, and, without further ado, who are my top fifteen for this category, for right now, anyway, probably will change. Feel free to let me know of others I may have missed in the comments.

Best Actress Top Fifteen

Amanda Seyfried – Ann Lee June Squibb – Eleanor the Great Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value Julia Roberts – After The Hunt Jessie Buckley – Hamnet’ Cynthia Erivo – Wicked Part 2 Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love Olivia Colman – The Roses Anne Hathaway – Mother Mary Emma Stone – Bugonia Sydney Sweeney – Untitled Christy Martin Biopic Tessa Thompson – Hedda Jessica Lange – Long Day’s Journey into Night Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

CinemaCon Preview

Taking place at Caesars Palace from Monday (March 31st, by the time this article’s publication) until April 3rd, exhibitors will present their upcoming projects through a variety of panels, often organized by each individual studio.

The tentative schedule for CinemaCon this week (credit to Discussion Film on X) is listed above. It’s going to be eventful and fun, so keep your eyes out for any information regarding what its panel reveals.

Other Industry Tidbits

Jay Roach’s The Roses has an August release date (prior to festivals)

has an August release date (prior to festivals) Bill Condon’s Kiss of the Spider-Woman has been scheduled for a fall release date, though the specific day has not been revealed

