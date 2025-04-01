Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

In 1991, Oliver Stone’s JFK was nominated for:

I wasn’t much of a fan when the film came out, but over the years I’ve come to appreciate so much of it. The thing I love most is Kevin Costner’s monologue at the end, which is not available on YouTube in full, but part of it is:

All of these years later, Oliver Stone is in DC testifying over the recent release of the JFK files. What a world.

He will testify alongside Jefferson Morley who writes for JFK Facts.

1991 was a hell of a year. The Silence of the Lambs won the top awards, and was well-deserved. It’s been a while since a film like that sliced through our culture and held its place in time.