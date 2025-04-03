Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

This Sunday, Season Three of the White Lotus will come to a close. Predictions are all over TikTok as to how this will go. Clarence Moye has written an extensive analysis and has offered his predictions. You should definitely read that. My own analysis and predictions won’t be so deep. Meanwhile, here are some of the predictions floating around TikTok:

And here is the trailer for the finale:

First, I’ll give my analysis thus far. I’ve seen it through a couple of times, and I think I have a good idea about the underlying themes.

The first thing to note is what these characters have said about Thailand.

There is a tree with poison fruit that is shown in the trailer for Season 3 to remind us that it does exist. If you eat the seeds, it will cause death. At first, I thought, okay, so Jason Isaacs will eat those seeds so he can kill himself and allow his family to at least collect the life insurance. But in the first video above, she sort of indicates that Isaacs delivered a bit of a spoiler, so it might not be how it turns out. But it’s still vague. Jason Isaacs also tells Greg Hunt’s character (Jon Greis) that people move to Thailand for only two reasons: they seek something or hide from something. Seems to me this theme defines each of the characters. They are either seeking or hiding, or hiding and seeking. That doesn’t necessarily help figure out who lives or who dies – unless you think that some of these characters (like Greg) are hiding their true identities and that will be something we learn in the episode. News broke recently that Mike White had abandoned part of the storyline with Laurie having a non-binary child and how that would conflict with Kate (Leslie Bibb). He dropped it because he knew that it would become the focal point of the Right (he was correct in that assessment and, I think, made the right choice). However, the idea of “ladyboys” or transgender people in Thailand is prominent in the plot. That also makes me wonder if there isn’t some Conclave-like surprise waiting at the end.

Now, let’s look at the cliffhangers left as we head into the final episode.

Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) has been offered $100K to leave Greg alone. She thinks he murdered Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), but he didn’t. She died accidentally. He did, however, steal her money. Belinda could take the money and build a life with the hottie masseuse.

Rick (Walton Goggins) and the Sam Rockwell character were last seen binging on booze, cocaine and prostitutes. Rockwell’s character fell off the wagon in a big way. They have a gun in that bag.

Laurie (Carrie Coon) slept with a grifter criminal Russian, then got into a cab and has mostly been “left out” by the other two women, one of whom (Michelle Monaghan) slept with another Russian criminal.

Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) is waiting for Rick to return from Bangkok. She’s been flirting with Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

Tension seems to be swirling around Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), who has been bullied and diminished by his co-workers, attacked by the Russian criminals, and told, in so many words, by the woman he desires, Mook (the gorgeous and famous Lalisa Manobal, or Lisa), that he has to prove his manhood to her.

He now knows that the Russians were the criminals behind robbing the gift shop and he too has a gun and is running back to the White Lotus to rise to the occasion and finally prove to everyone he is a real man.

Absolutely hilarious supporting player Fabian (Christian Friedel) wants to be as great a singer as Sritala (Patravadi Mejudhon). He wants her job, but he’s nowhere near as captivating or legendary.

Finally, we have what’s happening with the Ratliff family. None of them know how big of trouble Timothy (Isaacs) is in and how it will bring down their entire family fortune. Victoria (Parker Posey) is off her meds. That’s key, I think, to what might happen at the end. The daughter (Sarah Catherine Hook) has lost interest in the monastery now that her weird younger brother, Lochlan (Sam Nivola) wants to join her.

Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) wants to keep her lifestyle with Greg but he’s mad at her for sleeping with the Ratliff brothers. He’s simmering and stewing. Something seems ominous.

Now, on to the predictions. Who will die? And who will be the killer?

Prediction #1 – Gaitok rushes into the White Lotus and fires upon the Russians, accidentally killing Mook (among other people).

Prediction #2 – Victoria finds out about the loss of fortune and shoots at her husband, Jason Isaacs, accidentally killing Sritala, thus freeing up Fabian to rise.

Prediction #3 – Belinda is terrified that Greg is going to kill her, so she picks up a gun and tries to shoot him dead (doubt it, it doesn’t sound right).

Could be: The Russians in a shoot-out with Gaitok but that might be a tragic enough death. The deaths in The White Lotus so far in the first two seasons was happenstance. Whatever happens here it will likely be happenstance, or accidental, rather than an overt murder.

Who might die?

I think the younger brother, Lochlan, could die.

Gaitok or Mook could die.

Greg could die.

Rick could die.

Chelsea could die.

Most likely: Chelsea. She has a “bad things come in threes.” Her death would be an ironic end to Rick’s exodus to find his father. She’s beloved and the most liked characters seem to die.

That’s what I think will happen! It will all probably be wrong.

Meanwhile, Parker Posey should clear a space on her shelf for an Emmy. Here she was 12 years ago playing an acting teacher who teaches how to give an Emmy speech: