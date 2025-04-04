Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

If I could sum up what looks like the Oscar race in 2016, I might describe it this way: Strong Women and Haphazard Men

That seems to be the theme of Hollywood, too. I guess haphazard is a slight upgrade from rapist or incel. So there’s that. But really, men have to be diminished now for a film to be greenlit. They have to be either confused, lost, or useless. And in a way, those CAN make for great roles, like Jimmy Stewart in Vertigo. It is a PLAGUE of late in Hollywood, however. I hope the pendulum swing brings back some much-needed strong males in Hollywood films.

None of these movies written about here are what I would call “woke,” though they all deal with social justice themes because they do. Misogyny, feminism, etc. After the Hunt plays around with cancel culture and the Me Too movement, we’ll have to see where Guadagnino takes it. He has an open and daring mind and isn’t likely to back off something because it is controversial, so we’ll have to see.

Strong Women

Both films, After the Hunt and The Housemaid, are Best-Actress/Supporting-Actress-led. Both are kind of thrillers in a way, and both have surprising twists at the end. Both are female-driven movies with strong, professional, adept, can-do broads.

They’re aiming for big box office, that’s for sure, and honestly, I hope they are successful. I imagine The Housemaid will be the more profitable of the two as it’s modeled after those great women-led psycho bitch thrillers of the 1980s, which have gone to pasture as Lifetime movies now. The Housemaid may or not be a psycho bitch movie — to explain that, though, would be a spoiler. It’s not Gone Girl, that’s for sure, but it’s structurally (as a book) in the tradition of Gone Girl, if that makes sense. To say anything else is a huge spoiler.

The Handmaid stars Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney is based on the bestseller (which I have read). After the Hunt, which stars Julia Roberts and Ayo Edepiri and is a crisply written screenplay, which I have also read.

Here is a montage of the actors talking about their roles and the film at Cinemacon:

Both of these films showed trailers at Cinemacon. Here is a reaction to The Housemaid by two dudebros:

Here is Luca Guadagnino, Ayo Edepiri and Andrew Garfield talking up After the Hunt on the red carpet:

There is a good chance that both Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried are Best Actress contenders, with Roberts supposedly performing one of the best roles of her career. Seyfried will have this performance in The Housemaid and another in Ann Lee up for the Oscar. At first glance, Ann Lee seems more Oscar-ish, but don’t count out the Housemaid. She will be doing one of those performances that could showcase her range. But again, talking about it at all is a spoiler. If you want to know what happens, you can read the book.

Speaking of Sydney Sweeney, it looks like Ron Howard’s Eden is coming out in August of this year, with Sweeney in the starring role. I know a lot about this story because it falls into one of my favorite subjects: utopias gone wrong. The problem is that today’s hive mind that covers movies is in no way prepared to understand what this story is really about. Maybe that’s why it did not do so well in Toronto and will likely be dumped to streaming, but I’ll still be looking forward to seeing it.

And if that weren’t enough, Sweeney also potentially has a female boxing movie coming out based on Christy Martin. But no release date has yet been given. But she potentially has three movies released this year.

Wicked for Good was also in Cinemacon. Here is the trailer breakdown from Cinemablend:

It is a no-brainer that Cynthia Erivo will be among the nominated five and could win, although it will be an extremely competitive year.

Other female-driven movies that are swirling around the Oscar race:

June Squibb in Eleanor the Great

Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value

Jessie Buckley in Hamnet (if released this year)

Olivia Colman in The Roses

Emma Stone in Bugonia

Jessica Lange in A Long Day’s Journey Into Night

These are just the ones we know about. There will be more coming out of Cannes and Venice, no doubt.

Haphazard Men

Where male leads are concerned, we’ve seen the trailer now for One Battle After Another with a chaotic, haphazard protagonist in Leonardo DiCaprio. The same kind of hero in Marty Supreme with Timothee Chalamet.

David Mamet’s movie, Henry Johnson, starring Shia LaBoeuf, is coming out, produced outside the system. I will have my eye on it even if no one else does. Mamet is still one of the greatest American writers, living or dead, so I can’t wait to see it.

There is Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, which sounds fantastic – at least the book does. While there aren’t many reviews for it on Audible, these two quotes caught my eye:

“Caught Stealing reads like The Maltese Falcon on crack. Tarantino meets Hitchcock meets Westlake meets Bukowski in a wild, relentlessly entertaining ride filled with vivid and colorful—but always believable—characters.”—Wallace Stroby, author of The Barbed-Wire Kiss

“It’s hard enough for a writer to hit his mark, but Charlie Huston shreds his target with his first bullet fired. A frighteningly assured debut novel.”—John Ridley, author of Stray Dogs and The Drift Whether a book written in 2004 can be told in 2025 will have to be seen. The book isn’t likely social justice infused, but the movie will have to be because they all have to be. Have virtue, must signal. I have to hold out hope that Aronofsky will stay true to the source material. You can see pictures from the set on IMDB. Found this cleverly written review on GoodReads (oh how I miss the good old days of the internet): Ingredients:

* party-boy bartender

* dirty cop

* Russian gangsters

* entrepreneurial gangsters

* mysterious key

* placid cat

* lots of money Blend with Sharp Knife

* bullets

* booze

* lousy kidney

* fear

* dollop of conflicted conscience Vigorously Mix

* violence

* non-stop action

* surprisingly realistic plot

* great characterization Bake At High Temperature Yield

Damned fine, rapid-paced, can’t-put-down story that someone will probably crap up in the process of turning it into a blockbuster action movie. I plan to read the book and will report back, but I’m assuming the movie will be very different because it has to be. Austin Butler is probably an actor to watch, given the type of role that this is. Colin Farrell is in Edward Berger’s The Ballad of a Small Player, which is described as a con man who passes himself off as a runaway lord (per Wikipedia). “Part ghost story, part psychological thriller.” Paul Mescal will play Shakespeare in Hamnet who loses his only son, which apparently inspired the great play Hamlet. Could be a good role for the actor – not quite a haphazard man, more of a complicated man. Another straight up hero is Matthew McConaughey in Paul Greengrass’ The Lost Bus. As hard as this movie will be to watch (like horses fleeing from a fire and old people dying in their trailers) it is a miraculous story about a very brave man. So I think it could do pretty well. Also Greengrass is a good director. Deliver Me from Nowhere might be among the only heroic male leads on offer this year, at least as far as I can tell. He plays Bruce Springsteen’s “Growing Up” and Getting Famous. It is about a time in Springsteen’s life when he decided to stop making loud rock n’ roll and get dark and serious with the album Nebraska. Kind of a thing, I imagine, where he’s choosing to take a risk (like Bob Dylan in A complete Unknown) but the difference is most people always loved Bruce. He was never booed.

Idris Elba is starring in Kathryn Bigelow’s movie, though not a lot is known about it, but it doesn’t sound like a haphazard male – probably more like a hero, or at least a strong leading character.

We’ll start with this, for now.

Best Picture – top 20

Wicked for Good

After the Hunt

Avatar Fire and Ice

F1

The Ballad of a Small Player

Caught Stealing

The Roses

Caught Stealing

The Lost Bus

Frankenstein

Untitled Kathryn Bigelow movie

Marty Supreme

Bugonia

Hamnet

Deliver Me from Nowhere

Highest 2 Lowest

One Battle After Another

The Housemaid

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

And that’s all I got for today. Have a great weekend.