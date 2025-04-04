Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

If you look at what is happening in politics, you’ll understand what is happening in Hollywood. These things are connected. I won’t talk about politics too much, but just to say, if you macro out, you can see what we’re living through now: a populist revolution at war with the bureaucratic elite. Most people on the Left don’t see it that way because they have been conditioned to see everything through the lens of identity, not class or economics, but class is what is driving the war we’re fighting now.

Why? Over the past twenty years, just as I began this website, we built a massive oligopoly by migrating to the new frontier online. Everything was concentrated on the Left and at the top. It was great for a while. I didn’t even know the other part of America existed because I was so online and so in the bubble. That changed when I began driving across the country and seeing what this country really is.

Most people who run Hollywood are now a part of this massive power alignment across all corporations and institutions of culture and education. So great, right? A thriving eco-system of like-minded people who are all on board to build a shining city on the hill in this brand-new online America.

None of us really knew what had happened, that we’d pinched off from actual America to form our own little planet, until Trump won in 2016. That was the first indication that the people at the top were not meeting the needs of the people in the middle. Focusing on identity was a way to pivot from class toward the idea that people were ranked not by their economic status but by whether or not they were “marginalized.”

People know innately that they won’t get any kind of authentic experience when they go to the movies. They will get that ache in their stomachs that tells them they’re watching Hollywood reflect its own goodness, its magic mirror. But it does nothing for the people who spend money on the tickets. The only option for the public now is to wait for streaming, which thankfully isn’t long now.

So, the proposed solution is making movies stay in theaters longer. As discussed in this Reddit forum:

The first comment tells the truth:

It’s amazing that anyone would think that longer windows for movies people don’t want to see are a good idea. It’s like the people who think Paul Thomas Anderson spending $100+ million on a movie is a good idea. You only think that way if you don’t have to worry about the bottom line, and sadly, most people who cover movies and the Oscars are catered to. We get to see movies for free. We don’t have to fret about the cost. I’m not sure many who work in the business know how much movies cost.

But it isn’t even about costs, as some proclaim. We know from how many people attend Disneyland every year that money is only an obstacle if you aren’t getting what you paid for, and with most of the movies Hollywood puts out now, consumers do not get anywhere near what they paid for.

And here is where we get back to populism. Hollywood does not make movies for people anymore. They make movies for themselves to boost their status inside the bubble. All of them do—directors, producers, actors, and studios. The richer and whiter they are, the more likely they are to pander to appear like good people doing good things.

They cannot afford to be seen as “bad.” They don’t want to be called out publicly. They want to be admired. They want absolution from their sins of wealth, WHITENESS, and privilege. But you can’t have both. You can’t have both a thriving business and a shining woketopia on a hill. It’s not possible, as I’ve been saying going on what, five years now?

Just like McDonald’s can’t give people fast food they like and then suddenly say, we’re swapping out the French Fries for raw broccoli and a vegan patty for the hamburger. How long do you think their business would last if they did that?

I don’t know what I would have done without movies growing up. I lived in them. It wasn’t just Jaws, though, that did define my childhood. My mom would drop my sister and I off at the multiplex and we’d watch whatever was on. We’d switch theaters and watch movies all day until she picked us up. We watched old movies on a black-and-white television. We watched all the old gangster movies with Humphrey Bogart, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. We watched any movie we could, no matter the decade.

Movies had to be good because they had to answer to the people. That was the only measure of success. The only power the American consumer has is the free market. If the market tells Hollywood people they like a movie (Top Gun Maverick, Oppenheimer, Barbie), then make more movies like that. But you can’t do that and also fix society. You can’t. Pick one: success or admiration.

It doesn’t mean all leading actors have to reflect the majority in America: mostly white, mostly heterosexual, mostly Christian. But it does mean the majority should be considered if you want people to pay money — the majority to pay money — to see your movies.

Most importantly, TELL GOOD STORIES. A good story isn’t one the critics like. They live in a bubble. They see movies for free. They are bored by “normal.” But normal is what we need. Not just good small-town stories like Breaking Away, Rocky, or Hoosiers, but good stories, period. The Hero’s Journey with a central male hero will almost always do well.

How to tell good stories

The Hero’s Journey (almost) always works.

Romantic comedies can work if they are well-written.

When Harry Met Sally works because its humor has to mostly appeal to a wide variety of people. Thestudio had to answer to the free market. When the people decide, the movie is better. Will it set film critics on fire? No. Will it get nominated for Oscars? Well, it should, but no. Not with the new Academy.

Ghost is one of the most profitable and entertaining movies the Oscars ever nominated for Best Picture and that was when there were only five (as there should be now).

A great movie brings us into a world we recognize, characters we like, and characters we know. It does all of this without “teaching” us how to think. Ghost and When Harry Met Sally were both profitable, popular movies everyone remembers because what the studios feared the most was no one showing up to see the movies. Everything they did revolved around that fear.

Now, their fear is more like what graduate of Oberlin College will write an agonizing essay about what was wrong in this movie and what is wrong with Hollywood. It all started with Todd Phillips and Joker. It didn’t exactly start there, but that was a bad sign as to where all of this was headed. A movie like that couldn’t be made today; everyone knows that. But why couldn’t it?

Because Hollywood, like the Democratic Party, has not only alienated men – heterosexual, masculine men – but it has demonized them: see Netflix’s recent series, Adolescence, which says nothing new except fear the young white male because he’s the most dangerous.

Movies aimed at men now are frowned upon. The only men we get in any kind of film about sex are young men with older women because these men are seen as non-threatening. To take out the apex of every culture, including and especially ours, is not just political suicide, it’s box office suicide. The central masculine male hero has been obliterated in Hollywood and no one really wants to talk about it. Yet, that is why — a good reason why — people are not turning out.

Men are the default. Men like movies about men. Women like movies about men. Gay men like movies about men. Gay women like movies about men. Yet, what do we seem to lack of late? Movies about men. Bring them back. Bring them back as hot and as alpha and as masculine as you can find them. But they don’t even have to be masculine. They just can’t be gone from movies.

In the midst of the pandemic, after the rise of streaming and the proliferation of “content,” one movie emerged and drew a massive audience. All you have to do is watch this scene to understand why:

Top Gun Maverick worked not just because it nodded to the original Top Gun but also because the hero was someone we liked and someone we rooted for. It’s not hard, friends. It’s easy as pie. It makes any normal person go on a journey that makes feel extra.

Top Gun Maverick was fun. You got your money’s worth, and you walked out fully satisfied. That is what Big Hollywood is supposed to do, not lecture you for two hours on everything about you that is wrong.

Hollywood needs a DOGE-like purge to get rid of the activists who have decided movies have to be THE MESSAGE. Get rid of them. Tell good stories.

In Woody Allen’s brilliant film, Stardust Memories, the main character asks a higher intelligence how to cure humanity’s ills. The answer?

“You want to do mankind a real service, tell funnier jokes.”

You want to bring people back to the movies, make better movies.

Most people live lives of quiet desperation. They wake up tired and overweight in the morning. Their life dreams have been shunted to the side. They are in a marriage they tolerate. Their kids are great but annoying half the time. Their lives have passed them by. Or they’re male teenagers lost in a country that has decided they’re the enemy – toxic masculinity, dontcha know. They want and need a reason to believe. Movies used to give them that. They don’t anymore. Their priorities have shifted.

So they go to YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and other platforms where they can FEEL SOMETHING. Why would Hollywood abdicate bringing joy and excitement to the lives of ordinary people? because they have lost their connection to them.

I learned from reading about Cinemacon that they’re trying to bring Hollywood back. They think familiar brands and IPs will do the trick. The critics blame the fans for identifying with those brands and IPS. But that’s not the fault of the fans. It’s Hollywood’s fault. They gave them what they thought they wanted. Then they tried to save themselves by screwing over their fans.

It might be too late. It might be streaming or bust. But at least give Hollywood a fighting chance. Find the good scripts. Tell better stories. Make better movies.