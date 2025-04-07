Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Written by Lovell Holder, Roger Q. Mason

Directed by Lovell Holder

Starring Roger Q. Mason, Pete Ploszek, Alex Esola, Ted Rooney, Charlie Thurston, Philippe Bowgen, Mia Ellis

Genre(s): Black Cinema, Arthouse, Comedy, Drama, Biography, LGBTQ+, Romance

Festivals and awards: Charlotte Film Festival (2024) – Best Narrative Feature, Micheaux Film Festival (2024) – Best Actor, WeMakeMovies International Film Festival (2024) – Best Actor, Yellowstone International Film Festival (2024) – Best Dir.OutSouth Queer Film Festival (2024), Hell’s Half Mile Film Festival (2024), Seattle Queer Film Festival (2024), Out on Film: Atlanta LGBT Film Festival (2024)

The lonely and frustrated Taffeta is currently serving as the stage manager of a poorly attended (and uninspiring) play about the life of Abraham Lincoln. After a particularly awful evening enduring the plights of both the actors and the audience, Taffeta remains alone in the empty theater, where they plunge into an intricate fantasia in which they tell Lincoln’s story through their own point of view: an unapologetically queer romp through the President’s love affair with his male legal clerk, in which Taffeta commandeers all the supporting roles. However, as the evening wanes on and reality intrudes, Taffeta must finally question why they are inserting themself into someone else’s story rather than telling their own.

The film version of the critically acclaimed play seems to exist almost as a troll to the Right. But it looks like of funny and entertaining to me, though it does remind me a little of that scene in The Goodbye Girl when Richard Dreyfuss is upset that he has to play Richard III as a gay man. That scene does not exist on YouTube, or I could not find it but it is very “lavender.” Perhaps people see it now as offensive. Either way, here is the scene redone in the remake (yes, they remade it).