Tom Cruise is the best kind of movie star. He keeps the politics out of it. He delivers, every single time. He knows his role in the film industry and among fans. He’s back with the second part of Mission Impossible. Even though the last one didn’t do quite as well as one would hope (Sound of Freedom topped it) but it’s a new day and a new world. I think people will come, Ray.